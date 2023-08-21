U.S. Air Force Adopts C3 AI to Conserve Fuel Use, Increase Flight Efficiency

AI application reduces time-to-insight by 92%, from three days to two hours

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that the U.S. Air Force will adopt a C3 AI air logistics optimization application to conserve flight energy as a new order under a previous U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agreement.





To optimize energy use across aircraft, the C3 AI air logistics optimization application uses information such as sensor and mission data to create prediction models that help DoD leaders establish more efficient flight protocols, ultimately lowering fuel consumption without compromising combat capability. The application has been shown to significantly increase the accuracy and reliability of fuel consumption predictions, which can ultimately lead to — through faster and more accurate analyses — more efficient use of fuel and reduce the impact of fuel use on the climate.

“Our work within the DoD has led to significant efficiency and productivity improvements, most recently proven when the Air Force designated a C3 AI application as the system of record for all new predictive maintenance programs across the department,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “We’re proud of the work C3 AI is doing across the DoD to deliver immense value and show how adoption of commercial AI solutions accelerates results, including this most recent application that optimizes fuel use for the Air Force.”

The C3 AI air logistics optimization application fuses aircraft sensor and mission data to analyze the effectiveness of operational energy initiatives. This application can reduce the time from raw data collection to AI insights by 92% — from three days to around two hours. This is made possible by the C3 AI Platform, which can automatically process significant amounts of data easily and report findings into a user-friendly dashboard.

The pilot project for this application generated such robust results that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a DoD organization focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial technology, issued a success memo detailing the highlights of the program. A success memo allows the DoD and other government organizations to quickly acquire and adopt the technology.

Air logistics optimization is the third C3 AI project that DIU has facilitated — the first, the Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant (PANDA), was recently named the system of record for all U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office Condition Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) predictive analytics projects.

The second project enables the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to create, in minutes, tens of thousands of physically realistic AI-generated trajectories with only a small set of training data and physics rules, providing up to a 100-fold increase in model generation capacity and speed.

This third project, air logistics optimization, transitioned after C3 AI successfully completed a prototype other transaction in May 2023. It allows for follow-on production contracts from any government organizations with similar problem sets directly with C3 AI.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products, including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

