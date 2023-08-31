UK MFAT Injections For Knee and Shoulder OA: New Report By London Cartilage Clinic

A new treatment option for osteoarthritis complications of the knee and shoulder joints is explored in this new report, launched by the London Cartilage Clinic. The latest report focuses on minimally invasive fat tissue injections, their side effects, and long-term and short-term results.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – August 30, 2023) – A new report launched by the London Cartilage Clinic provides insight into a potential new treatment option for osteoarthritis pain and stiffness, which uses MFAT, or Micro-Fragmented Adipose Tissue, injected directly into the affected joints.

UK MFAT Injections For Knee & Shoulder OA: New Report By London Cartilage Clinic



While MFAT injections are not entirely new, this type of treatment has been growing in popularity, despite a lack of extensive testing. This new report explores the entire treatment process as undergone by 59 patients, and includes details on the preparation, injection, and results, for up to 52 weeks after the initial treatment.

While there are many treatment options for osteoarthritis complications, they often carry significant risks, require invasive surgery, or produce only short-term benefits. In comparison, this new report shows that MFAT injections require only a minimally invasive procedure, may pose fewer risks than traditional surgery, and have been shown to provide relief from pain and stiffness for up to one year in some patients.

London Cartilage Clinic suggests that this new technique may show significant benefits over traditional regenerative techniques due to the use of a patient’s fat cells. While similar treatments exist using bone marrow or other tissues, these tissues have been shown to lose their regenerative properties with age, while fat tissues do not.

The report follows 59 patients in an attempt to determine the efficacy of MFAT injections, with a focus on changes in stiffness, pain, and overall function. Data was collected from each patient before the treatment, after it was completed, and again at 2, 6, 12, 24, and 52 weeks after the procedure.

Although London Cartilage Clinic shows significant improvements for all patients, both in the short and long term, it also highlights potential issues that may prevent some clients from experiencing the full benefits of this new treatment option. In particular, the report notes an inverse correlation between Body Mass Index (BMI) and effectiveness.

The clinic suggests that more research may be needed for these clients, as studies show that overweight patients may find this type of treatment less effective. However, while these patients experienced fewer benefits than those with a lower BMI, the report suggests the technique is still considered safe and effective when compared with the traditional options.

