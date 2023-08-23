United Nations Group Seeks Comments on Blockchain Voting Standards

NEW YORK, Aug 23, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The United Nations (UN) Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Blockchain Assurance & Standardization Dynamic Coalition has distributed a suite of blockchain standards authored by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) including standards for the use of blockchain technology in elections.

The GBA Voting Working Group that developed the election standard is comprised of election officials, election systems vendors, and blockchain experts from around the world. They are driven by a desire to make elections trustworthy and accessible to all voters. According to Utah County Commissioner, Amelia Powers Gardner, “Our county has proven that blockchain technology can secure remote electronic voting, providing access to voters that otherwise could not make it to polls.”

In addition to local election officials, the group also included blockchain-based election vendors. According to Linda Hutchinson, Director of QA & Compliance at Voatz, “Election officials need to have confidence that the systems they use have been objectively and independently verified as trusted solutions.” She goes on to say, “That is why the Voting Working Group is proposing standards for blockchain-based voting systems.”

The group is seeking comments from experts including local elections officials, election equipment vendors, election administrators, regulators, and observers. Comments are also solicited from policymakers, academics, technologists, and enthusiasts in the fields of blockchain and governance to provide their expertise and insights in an open call for comments on the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) Voting Systems Supplement.

As technology continues to revolutionize various sectors, the potential of blockchain in transforming the democratic process is undeniable. With its inherent attributes of transparency, immutability, and decentralization, blockchain has the capacity to enhance the integrity and trustworthiness of elections and voting systems worldwide.

The UN IGF Blockchain Assurance and Standardization Dynamic Coalition has been diligently working on a comprehensive Blockchain Standard tailored specifically for elections. The standard covers crucial areas including:

Identity verification and authentication of voters

Ballot casting, tracking, and tallying procedures.

Ensuring voter privacy and anonymity

Security measures against cyber threats and attacks

Transparency and auditability of the entire process

To download the standards and provide comments please visit the Voting System Supplement Request for Comments page.

About the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF)

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder platform for discussing public policy issues related to Internet governance. It brings together diverse stakeholders, informs policymakers, shares best practices, and addresses emerging challenges without producing negotiated outcomes. The IGF’s mandate includes facilitating discourse between international bodies, advising on Internet accessibility in developing countries, and addressing issues like critical Internet resources and misuse.

About the Blockchain Assurance & Standardization Dynamic Coalition

The Blockchain Assurance & Standardization Coalition is an open, multistakeholder group hosted by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA). It focuses on defining specific areas of blockchain technology, conducting meetings, proposing standardization goals, piloting projects, and publishing results to promote high-quality, interoperable blockchain systems.

