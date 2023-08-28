Valify Announces Executive Appointments

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valify, the pioneering cost-management technology platform specializing in the classification and benchmarking of non-labor expenditures for healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of two key executives to its leadership team.









Jessica Burns assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer for Valify and Valify Solutions Group, an innovative group purchasing model tailored exclusively to hospital purchased services. Drawing upon an extensive background in business operations, strategic alignment, technology and portfolio expansion, Ms. Burns will concentrate on creating and optimizing processes for Valify as it continues to scale for growth. Formerly with HCA Healthcare, Ms. Burns led information technology initiatives for CereCore and Sarah Cannon Research Institute. She received an MBA in Information Technology from Western Governors University and Certified Healthcare CIO designation from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). She currently serves as a board member for the Nashville Technology Council.

Overseeing Valify’s analytics and benchmarking platform, Matthew Clark returns as Chief Technology Officer. A co-founder of Valify, Clark served as CTO and CFO from 2014 to 2019 and played a pivotal role in the inception, design and development of Valify products. He rejoins the company following tenure as CEO of OneNeighbor, a dynamic technology platform matching local service providers with the consumer marketplace. Clark earned an MBA and a BBA in Management Information Systems from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Les Popiolek, CEO of Valify, underscored the organization’s commitment to help providers in light of the current inflationary landscape. “Our vision is crystal clear, to empower operators to balance cost and quality in their procurement of purchased services, an area that can encompass an astounding 50% of a hospital’s non-labor operating expenses,” Popiolek said. “I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Jessica and Matt who collectively bring a wealth of expertise in technology, sourcing, analytics, and customer engagement. Through collaborative efforts with our clients, providers are gaining powerful tools to control fragmented spend across their operations, which can result in tangible savings of 10-25% on outsourced services.”

About Valify

Valify is the only healthcare cost management company exclusively dedicated to managing purchased services expense. With a mission to empower healthcare systems with unparalleled insights and tools for managing non-labor expenses, Valify’s web-based technology empowers organizations to quickly identify and manage savings opportunities in over 1,400 purchased services categories. The Valify technology categorizes spend data, identifies savings opportunities and benchmarks against a database of more than $1 trillion in total categorized spend. With a leading end-to-end cost management solution, Valify ensures that healthcare operators achieve the perfect equilibrium between cost-efficiency and quality across their purchased services. For more information, please visit https://www.getvalify.com/.

