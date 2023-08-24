Vantage Data Centers Appoints Gregory Thompson Jr. as Inaugural Chief Information Security Officer

In new role, Thompson will further strengthen the company’s cybersecurity program to ensure global digital protection

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the appointment of Gregory Thompson Jr. to its global leadership team as chief information security officer (CISO). In this newly created role, Thompson will lead the strategy to further strengthen Vantage’s cybersecurity posture to secure data as the company continues to scale internationally, including building a model for security threat responses, creating business continuity plans, and developing and maintaining state-of-the-art security architecture portfolio wide.









With nearly 15 years of experience navigating security requirements across commercial and government organizations, Thompson most recently served as the global vice president of physical security and cybersecurity at Vantage. Prior to joining Vantage, Thompson was a security manager at General Dynamics Corporation where he oversaw the organizational security efforts for more than 400 employees. Earlier in his career, he held several roles at the FBI, including acting associate chief security officer, where he demonstrated his commitment to risk reduction by implementing enhanced security measures and risk assessments.

“Given the increased number of cyber threats that businesses all around the world are faced with today, it’s our responsibility to be prepared to address and mitigate the potential harm these may cause,” said Chris Yetman, chief operating officer at Vantage. “As Vantage continues to scale internationally, so do our networks, demanding a holistic approach to strengthening the cybersecurity protections for our customers and for our organization. I’m pleased to continue working with Greg in this new capacity to mature our cyber program while investing in technology and processes to best protect our systems.”

“This is a volatile time in the cybersecurity space as organizations across multiple industries face cyber events each day,” said Thompson. “I’m excited to take on this new role and exclusively lead Vantage’s cyber initiatives to protect our digital infrastructure across the company’s growing number of data center assets.”

Thompson’s dedication to security excellence has earned him industry recognition as part of Security Systems News’ 40 under 40 list in 2020 and the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s (NVTC) Next Generation Leader award in 2021.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

For more information, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Mark Freeman



Vantage Data Centers



[email protected]

+1-202-680-4243

Robin Bectel



REQ for Vantage Data Centers



[email protected]

+1-703-287-7827