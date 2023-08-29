Varonis Opens UK Data Center to Support SaaS Customers

Expansion allows Varonis customers to achieve automated data security outcomes while following data privacy principles

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced its first data center in the U.K. to support customers moving to Varonis’ SaaS offering. The new data center, located in London, will help Varonis customers demonstrate compliance with national data protection laws and enable them to leverage Varonis’ world-class automation, visibility, and support.

The new data center will help Varonis meet growing demand in the U.K., where organizations must follow data protection principles under the Data Protection Act that control how organizations, businesses, and the government use personal information. Many U.K. companies also operate within the EU and must adhere to the GDPR.

“Our data center paves the way for customers to adopt Varonis’ SaaS offering,” said Varonis VP and General Manager, U.K. and Germany, Mark Wilcox. “Our customers — from hospitals safeguarding patient data, to government departments and companies securing employee and customer PII — will be able to show that security logs and analytics related to this data are kept locally. Varonis’ unprecedented visibility into data and permissions and game-changing automation will help customers ensure sensitive data is used responsibly.”

“With Varonis’ strategic launch of a U.K.-hosted SaaS tenant, we’re not just enhancing our data security and compliance, we’re building on our agility in the digital landscape,” said Stuart Powell, CISO at the Government of Jersey. “This move resonates with our dedication to local regulations and our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our stakeholders.”

Varonis is making automated outcomes a reality for customers. Customers benefit from Proactive Incident Response, an expert team of cybersecurity professionals who watch and investigate customer alerts as part of the Varonis SaaS subscription. Varonis’ automated posture management helps customers effortlessly remediate security and compliance gaps across their SaaS and IaaS environments. Varonis intelligently and continually removes unnecessary access with least privilege automation for Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and Box.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

[email protected]

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

[email protected]