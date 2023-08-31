Verint Open CCaaS Platform Achieves Microsoft Co-sell Ready Status and Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure and AppSource Marketplaces

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced it has earned co-sell ready status with Microsoft and that the Verint Open Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Platform™ will be commercially available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace by early fall.





Earning co-sell ready status allows Verint to work with Microsoft to enable more organizations to increase customer experience (CX) automation by leveraging the Verint platform on Azure. By increasing CX automation, Verint and Microsoft will enable brands to elevate CX while reducing operating costs.

With the Verint Platform, brands can now shift focus to CX automation and swiftly take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) including generative AI to enable bots to augment the human workforce like never before. Because the Verint CCaaS Platform is open, organizations have the freedom to choose the right technology path for their contact centers now as well as flexibility in the future. This next-generation open CCaaS platform delivers CX automation while lowering operating costs and ultimately enables brands to achieve best-in-class contact center operations.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

“As a top tier Microsoft partner, our expanded relationship presents a global opportunity to work together to bring CX automation to more enterprises,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “By leveraging data and AI to increase CX automation, our Open CCaaS Platform enables brands to elevate CX while lowering operating costs.”

