Veritone Selected as Exclusive Ad Sales and AI Partner by SpokenLayer, Monetizing Expansive Microcast Network and Empowering Content Creation

SpokenLayer to leverage Veritone’s industry-leading ad sales expertise to amplify revenue streams on entire portfolio of short-form podcasts

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced that its subsidiary, Table Rock Management LLC, has entered into an exclusive advertising direct sales monetization agreement with SpokenLayer, a full-service creative studio specializing in custom, short-form digital audio content for the media and entertainment industries. Through this strategic collaboration, Veritone will serve as the exclusive ad sales agent for SpokenLayer, representing its entire portfolio of short-form podcasts, or “microcasts,” which includes revered publishing partners such as The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Wired, TechCrunch and more.





Recognizing the enormous growth opportunities in the short-form audio landscape, Veritone is pleased to be SpokenLayer’s strategic partner to help handle the intricate task of monetizing SpokenLayer’s extensive network of short-form daily and weekly podcasts. Additionally, Veritone will support SpokenLayer’s desire to focus resources on enhancing content creation, refining storytelling and maintaining its reputation as a thought leader in the short-form audio creation and production industry.

Veritone, renowned for its advanced AI-powered solutions and expertise in podcast monetization, emerged as an ideal collaborator for SpokenLayer’s ambitious goals. With a proven track record in ad sales and a strong foothold in the industry, Veritone will act as the exclusive direct ad seller for SpokenLayer, forging new avenues for revenue generation.

“By entrusting our ad sales to Veritone, we can focus more on doing what we do best: crafting extraordinary short-form audio content,” said Will Mayo, founder of SpokenLayer. “With Veritone’s best-in-class sales prowess, our inventory is in expert hands for monetization, and we’re poised to elevate our publishers’ experience, while unlocking new dimensions of ad monetization and delivering unmatched engagement to our audiences.”

This partnership will enable SpokenLayer to leverage Veritone’s ad sales expertise, streamlining operations, amplifying monetization efforts, and expanding the reach of its extensive microcast network. Furthermore, SpokenLayer will have the opportunity to leverage Veritone’s award winning generative AI technologies, including Veritone Voice, to produce and syndicate their microcasts into multiple foreign languages for expanded distribution and reach. SpokenLayer will also gain valuable audience insights and allow the company to focus more exclusively on content refinement and audience engagement.

“We are excited to be selected as the exclusive ad sales partner for SpokenLayer’s network of short-form podcasts,” said John Murphy, senior vice president of content monetization, Commercial Enterprise at Veritone. “Through this strategic alliance, we will leverage our robust industry relationships and proven advertising sales knowledge to drive exceptional monetization outcomes for SpokenLayer.”

As the exclusive direct ad seller for SpokenLayer, Veritone will connect brands and agencies with a diverse array of microcast genres, covering business, technology, finance, family, gaming and more, across SpokenLayer’s network.

Since its inception in 2012, SpokenLayer has achieved incredible success in producing captivating, short-form “snackable” podcasts, collaborating with prominent publishers and advertisers, including Conde Nast, General Mills, The Wall Street Journal, Audible, Group Nine, The Economist, Starbucks, Time, and Tribune. With over 320,000 episodes of content, SpokenLayer continues to set the bar in the short-form audio creation domain.

