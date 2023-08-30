Verizon offers relief to customers most impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Domestic Talk/Text/Data usage incurred from August 30 – Sept 13 will be waived for Verizon customers in parts of Florida and Georgia

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center – https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

What you need to know:

Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/data usage incurred over the next two weeks for prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers* in the most impacted parts of Florida and Georgia

Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have such charges automatically credited back

Verizon-owned prepaid brands are offering customers within certain Florida and Georgia counties whose month-end of service is in the next seven days, August 31 – September 6, another week of service

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, Verizon is waiving prepaid and postpaid domestic call/text/data usage incurred from August 30 – September 13, for Florida and Georgia residents in the areas most impacted by the storm. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers* with billing addresses in the following counties:

Florida:

Dixie Jefferson Madison Gilchrist Lafayette Taylor Hamilton Levy Wakulla

Georgia:

Brooks Echols Lowndes Clinch Jefferson Madison Cook Lanier Taylor

“While hurricanes challenge the Southeast time and again, they are no match for the resilience of the people. Verizon continues to dedicate resources to ensure that people are connected when it matters the most. We have your back,” said Leigh Anne Lanier, Market President – Atlantic South at Verizon. “Together, we can weather any storm, emerging stronger and more connected as a community.”

Customers do not have to take any action for these usage charges to be waived and customers whose bill cycles have already closed will have such charges automatically credited back.

In addition, the Verizon-owned prepaid brands Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus announced today that customers in the Florida and Georgia counties listed above who reach their month-end service in the next seven days, August 31 – September 6, will have their service extended by another week.

Text to Donate: Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida by texting to donate to the following:

The American Red Cross disaster responders are helping people affected by Hurricane Idalia. Customers can help provide relief now by texting IDALIA to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation. 100% of the funds will go directly to immediate emergency assistance.

Also, as the recovery process begins, the Volunteer Florida Foundation has activated to support Florida’s communities. Customers can help the organization out by texting DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.