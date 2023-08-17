Verizon restores network coverage in West Maui

HONOLULU, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon has restored network coverage in West Maui, bringing service to all areas that were covered before the recent wildfires. The company used satellite backhaul solutions to transport voice and data traffic to and from its cell sites that weren’t damaged by the fires. A COLT (Cell on Light Truck) remains in place to provide coverage in the town of Lahaina.

Customers will experience improved indoor and outdoor network coverage around Kāʻanapali along Honoapiilani Hwy (HI-30) from the Kapalua West Maui Airport to Kāʻanapali Golf Course.

Verizon also restored limited service along Honoapiilani Hwy (HI-30) from Honolua Bay to Kapalua Golf Club.

While Verizon engineers work to permanently restore the network, there may be inconsistent and partial restoration of network performance. Verizon recommends using text and call and to avoid data-heavy applications. 

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

