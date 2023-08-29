Virpax® Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#pharma—Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and viral barrier indications, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13th starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. Anthony P. Mack, Chairman & CEO of Virpax, will be giving the presentation. Management will also be hosting in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.





Event: Virpax Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference



Date: Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13th



Time: On Demand from 7:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET daily



Webcast: Register Here

A replay of the presentation will also be available for 90 days on the Virpax website.

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Virpax management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call (917) 923-8541.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management product candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop two other product candidates. PES200 is a product candidate being developed to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and NobrXiol™ is a product candidate being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax recently acquired global rights to NobrXiol. Virpax is also seeking approval of two nonprescription product candidates: AnQlar, which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm™, which is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit virpaxpharma.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Betsy Brod



Affinity Growth Advisors



[email protected]

(917) 923-8541

Media:

Robert Cavosi



RooneyPartners



[email protected]

(646) 638-9891