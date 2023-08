Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Extraordinary General Meeting to Confirm New Executive Director Appointments to the Board, Being Held on September 15, 2023

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, August 4, 2023 – Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon, or the Company), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Friday, September 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (CEST) at the Amsterdam offices of NautaDutilh N.V. The full agenda and all relevant documents for the upcoming EGM are available on the Company’s website (https://www.vivoryon.com/2023-extraordinary-general-meeting/).

The agenda includes the appointment of two new members to Vivoryon’s Board of Directors (the Board). The Board identified long-standing member of Vivoryon’s management team and current Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Frank Weber, MD, as the optimal candidate to assume the position of CEO. Additionally, the Board has proposed a newly created position, Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer (CS&IRO), to be assumed by current Head of Investor Relations, Anne Doering, CFA. Both Dr. Weber and Ms. Doering will also assume positions as executive directors of the Board. The proposed appointments follow the decision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ulrich Dauer, PhD, to step down from his position following his notification to the Board to not renew his contract, previously announced on June 15, 2023.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer’s disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the “Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

