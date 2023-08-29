Vultr Bolsters Its Cloud Alliance Ecosystem with the Addition of Yext

Vultr and Yext Customers Can Scale Their Global Digital Experiences Across Any Channel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vultr, the world’s largest independent cloud computing platform, announced that Yext, a leading digital experience platform, is joining its growing Cloud Alliance ecosystem.





Companies across the globe can use Yext’s open and composable digital experience platform (DXP) to build and deliver new types of customer experiences at scale. Yext’s AI-led approach to digital experiences has enabled thousands of businesses to create and manage their digital footprint across a wide array of touchpoints such as first and third-party channels, mobile apps, and chatbots. With Yext and Vultr, businesses can now scale applications across regions and provide optimal digital experiences by leveraging a leading DXP and global composable cloud.

With Vultr’s extensive network of over 32 global data center locations, businesses can strategically position their sites and operations near target markets, resulting in reduced latency and improved performance for their digital platforms.

In an era where brands increasingly compete on customer experience (CX), 77% of brands believe CX is a key competitive differentiator. With the global CX Management market reaching $8.79 billion in 2021 and expected to grow 18.1% every year from 2022 to 2030, the need to manage brand interactions across all digital channels – web, mobile, social, and product review sites consistently, has never been higher. As more brands, retailers, and enterprises task their development teams to build “intelligent experience engines,” putting personalization at the center of their digital application strategy, both Yext and Vultr possess the composable building blocks to drive digital innovation with unmatched performance, affordability, and repeatability.

Yext and Vultr represent a new breed of technology providers built on the principles of microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, and headless. As members of the MACH Alliance and proponents of these principles, Yext and Vultr provide global brands and businesses with capabilities including:

Consolidate and manage digital presence : Enabling centralized and enhanced digital presence across channels with accurate and consistent data is valuable for both retail brands with many locations and multinational corporations seeking a consistent brand message.

: Enabling centralized and enhanced digital presence across channels with accurate and consistent data is valuable for both retail brands with many locations and multinational corporations seeking a consistent brand message. Improve customer interaction with AI-led Chat and Search : Enhancing user experiences with natural language, AI-powered search and chat functionalities benefits e-commerce platforms, customer service portals, and government help sites, thus helping to reduce support costs, drive conversions, and convey critical public information.

: Enhancing user experiences with natural language, AI-powered search and chat functionalities benefits e-commerce platforms, customer service portals, and government help sites, thus helping to reduce support costs, drive conversions, and convey critical public information. Analyze and optimize customer engagement: Businesses seek a holistic understanding of customer interactions to optimize their digital platforms, which is valuable for companies analyzing user behavior to inform website improvements, product optimization, and other digital strategies based on consumer behavior.

“We are thrilled to have Yext join our growing Cloud Alliance ecosystem,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “Users of Yext can look to Vultr to scale modern cloud operations for a wide array of their digital touchpoints.”

To learn more about the Yext and Vultr partnership, visit: here.

For more information on the Vultr Cloud Alliance, visit: here.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

