Wolters Kluwer shares digital lending expertise with HousingWire

Commenting on the essential advantages that digital lending brings to the industry and why Wolters Kluwer has invested considerable resources in this technology—including its major acquisitions of eOriginal and IDS in the past several years—Moir pointed to a key, overriding benefit for lenders: “Our focus was about the most important document in the closing package, which is the promissory note, and that was the focus of the digital ecosystem that we created.”

“E-signature is a vital front-end component of a digital lending process,” he continued. “However, the greatest value is provided by a robust eVault, one that can manage all asset classes through funding, whole loan sale, and collateralization. It is critical to do it right to ensure the electronic promissory note (eNote) is both legal and enforceable.”

Moir also spoke on the growing role of artificial intelligence and where it’s being utilized in the lending industry right now: “Underwriting, and any process that is being highly repeated, and that handles large amounts of data in our traditional systems, is where AI would be best applied in the industry.”

HousingWire is an influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business. FCC is also home to CT Corporation, the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

