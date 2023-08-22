Workato Named to Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications

Top Offerings for Digital Leaders Reinventing Operations and Transforming Business Models

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications in Q3 2023. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations. Workato was also included on Constellation ShortList™ Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS).





With AI and machine learning at the core of its platform since its inception, Workato recently announced AI@Work, significant product updates that enable enterprises to adopt AI for automations to drive business efficiency. Workato’s AI@Work is powered by LLMs custom trained with proprietary data from Workato’s extensive public community of automations, integrations, APIs, and connectors.

“We are honored to be included on the Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications in Q3 2023. The focus for this year’s Automate Conference will highlight Workato’s recommendations on how customers can operationalize the ‘AI-powered Enterprise’,” says Markus Zirn, Chief Strategy Officer at Workato. “Our engineering teams will showcase the latest LLM-powered co-pilots, customers will share their incredible ‘AI-powered Enterprise’ stories with Workato, and we will have exciting news to share. Automate will showcase exactly why Constellation Research sees Workato as a leader in this space.”

“Constellation’s 6000+ buyers have begun a rationalization and optimization process for their investments. CXOs are consolidating capabilities and reducing the number of vendors they work with,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “As they move to core platforms, they are also seeking the best-of-breed solutions that bring unique business capabilities to market for their business. This year’s shortlists take into account this shift and identify which solutions truly stand out.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once yearly as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

The Workato platform enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code AI-powered platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community.

To learn more about Workato’s AI offerings, visit https://www.workato.com/ai.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Contacts

Joseph Hollister



Corporate Communications



[email protected]