Yugabyte Announces Keynote and Expert Speakers for the Fifth Annual Distributed SQL Summit

Global Community of Business Leaders, Practitioners, and Database Experts Gather for Industry’s Largest Distributed SQL Event

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DSS23—Yugabyte, the leading PostgreSQL-compatible distributed SQL database company, today announced the keynote themes and speaker lineup for the fifth annual Distributed SQL Summit (DSS) on September 12, 2023.





Featured speakers at this year’s event include technology leaders and database practitioners from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anant, Arcion, AtomicJar and Hasura, plus YugabyteDB experts from engineering, sales developer relations, and the customer success team. In addition, real-world customers will be sharing their stories and discussing their journey to distributed SQL. Attendees can register for the free virtual event here.

Distributed SQL databases have come a long way over the past few years, and now power business critical transactional applications at Fortune 1000 companies and innovative startups alike. Distributed SQL uniquely combines built-in resilience and effortless scaling with familiar relational data modeling and strong consistency, making it one of today’s fastest growing database categories.

The Distributed SQL Summit offers developers, systems architects, engineers, and database enthusiasts the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions, workshops and live, hands-on labs led by database experts. Attendees will learn how to simplify data migration, build better cloud native applications, and manage database costs, as well as a number of additional important and engaging topics.

Yugabyte CTO and co-founder Karthik Ranganathan will present this year’s keynote address, Dream Big, Go Bigger: Turbocharging PostgreSQL. Karthik will discuss how YugabyteDB is moving the bar of what we believe is possible with a modern database, extending and evolving PostgreSQL for our distributed, cloud native world. Join us to learn about the latest enhancements to YugabyteDB, YugabyteDB Voyager, and more.

“We are proud to provide a forum for the Distributed SQL community and valued customers, partners, and industry thought leaders, all working towards advancing database innovation around the world,” said Ranganathan. “This event is an opportunity for participants to learn and share the skills and best practices that today’s organizations need to become truly data-driven, from strategy, to infrastructure, to deployment.”

Key speakers at the event include Oleg Šelajev, Developer Relations, AtomicJar; Bo Niu, ISV Senior Solution Architect, AWS; Carl Luo, Partner Solution Architect, AWS; Rahul Agarwal, Product Manager, Hasura; Robert Lee, Head of Product, Arcion, and more.

Named partners of the Distributed SQL Summit include Anant Corporation, Google Cloud, Hasura, Striim, Testcontainers by AtomicJar, and Wipro.

To learn more about the Distributed SQL Summit and register, visit: https://distributedsql.org/

Join the conversation on X (Twitter) at #DSS23 and follow @Yugabyte for live updates at the event.

About Yugabyte



Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

