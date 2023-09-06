6sense Recognized for Sales and Marketing Leadership in Fall G2 Grid Reports

Pioneering ABM Platform Secures 8th Consecutive Leader Recognition in Fall Grid Reports

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense®, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue, announced that 6sense Revenue AI™ was named a Leader for the eighth consecutive reporting period across eight sales and marketing categories on the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports. 6sense is the only vendor with two products, 6sense Revenue AI™ for Marketing and 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales, leading in G2’s Buyer Intent Data Providers category.





“Our customers tell us that 6sense has become even more important and valuable in this tough macroeconomic environment as they strive to grow, and do so more efficiently,” said Sanjay Kini, Chief Customer Officer of 6sense. “We’ve made significant investments in the capabilities we offer both sales and marketing teams to align on converting pipeline to revenue. It’s wonderful to see our customers validate our approach and put us in the rare place of being a leader in both sales and marketing categories.”

The G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports are based on an evaluation of customer satisfaction, the presence of a product in its respective category, and customer reviews. Overall 6sense received 85 total badges and 21 Leader badges. 6sense Revenue AI™ for Marketing earned the title of Leader in eight categories in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid Report: Account-Based Analytics, Account-Based Advertising, Account-Based Orchestration Platforms, Account Data Management, Buyer Intent Data Providers. 6sense Revenue AI for Sales was listed as a Leader in two overall categories, Buyer Intent Data Providers and Sales Intelligence while also rated as a High Performer in the Lead Scoring category.

Highlights of the most recent reviews include:

“Amazing platform! Equipped with its cutting-edge functionalities, the platform gives me the power to unveil precious revelations regarding various accounts’ intent, enabling me to channel my efforts towards the most promising prospects.”

“ 6sense – Insights Out of This World ! I start my day by reviewing the 6Sense insights email, which details recent website visitors, keywords, search terms, and frequency. I then know who to target throughout the week.”

“A great ABM/ABX platform for B2B companies – especially in EU! We’re getting a lot of insights into our target persona and ICP; 6sense has been an invaluable partner during onboarding and they’ve helped us a lot with an ABM/ABX mindset and with building our approach and playbook.”

The G2 Fall 2023 Grid® recognition highlights the impact 6sense has made as the only ABM vendor with leadership badges in both sales and marketing categories, fulfilling its promise to align the revenue team on a common set of goals and intelligence.

Beyond uniting sales and marketing leaders with 6sense Revenue AI, the company supports the sales and marketing community with resources like RevCity, which launched in the Fall of 2022. RevCity is a comprehensive online community tailored to B2B marketing, sales, and revenue operations professionals. Members can collaborate on new ideas, share knowledge with industry peers, and gain skills to help their organizations optimize revenue. This open and active community multiplies the value customers achieve with 6sense.

Building on this sense of community, 6sense will be hosting their annual customer event, Breakthrough 2023, at the Omni PGA Resort in Frisco, Texas on October 16 – 19, 2023. This flagship event will bring together over 1,200 marketing and sales professionals to showcase the business impact possible with strategies centered on leveraging AI and intelligence to scale and mature ABM programs. Breakthrough 2023 will feature customer-led presentations, interactive product sessions, main-stage keynotes and networking opportunities. Additionally, global brands like NVIDIA, Conga, Red Hat, and Twilio will be featured in presentations throughout the event.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI™ is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

