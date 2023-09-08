Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11th-13th, 2023

Aditxt Chairman, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Amro Albanna will deliver the company presentation on September 13th at 4:30 p.m. EST.





RICHMOND, Va. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autoimmunity—Aditxt,® Inc, (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a global innovation company focused on developing and commercializing technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system, today announced that the Aditxt management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11th -13th, 2023, in New York City. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 550 company presentations scheduled as live feeds or available on-demand.

Aditxt Chairman, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Amro Albanna will deliver the company presentation September 13th, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT. If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please register here. Over 550 corporate presentations and panels are available during September 11th -13th, 2023.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Aditxt management team, please contact your conference representative.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference



Date: September 11th to 13th, 2023



Aditxt Presentation time and date: September 13, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Speaker: Amro Albanna, Chairman, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Aditxt, Inc.



Location: Virtual attendees link here. In-person: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Ave, New York City.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc.® (NASDAQ: ADTX) a global innovation company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine innovations and deploying them into high-performing businesses. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with operations in Mountain View, California, and Melville, New York. Aditxt’s mission of “Making Promising Innovations Possible, Together” is defined by our growing ecosystem of research institutions, global industry partners, and shareholders who inform and inspire our mission. Aditxt’s diverse innovation portfolio includes: Adimune™, Inc., developing and designing a new class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity, and allergies; Adivir™, Inc., focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta™, Inc., offering convenient, rapid, personalized, and high-quality lab testing —anytime and anywhere at their CLIA certified and CAP accredited clinical laboratory based in Richmond, VA.

For more information, visit the Company’s websites at www.Aditxt.com, www.Adimune.com, and www.Pearsanta.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

