Advisor2x Launches Second-Annual SHIFT Conference Focused on the Impact of Human First Financial Guidance
Featuring a prominent lineup of speakers, SHIFT 2024 promises to examine the changes taking place & how they will impact the financial advice industry for years to come.
WILMINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advisor2x, delivering online shows and live events designed to help financial advisors grow their practices, announced today that registration is officially open for the second-annual SHIFT Conference, built for advisors who recognize the future of financial guidance is human-first.
Scheduled for March 24-25, 2024 at the Walt Disney World Swan Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL, SHIFT has quickly become the go-to industry event for financial advisors who work with individuals and families. Welcoming financial advisors who seek to differentiate themselves through holistic, forward-thinking advice, SHIFT aims to address the transformation currently underway in the financial advice industry.
“Financial advice is going through a major evolution,” shared Ross Marino, CFP, Founder and CEO of Advisor2x. “As we look to the future of financial advice, I consistently return to the idea of making money human. SHIFT brings together those who are not only exploring these concepts, but applying them in practice and embracing the movement to bring trust and human connection to the forefront of conversations in the financial advice industry.”
SHIFT 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of industry speakers, thought leaders and academics, including:
- Kristy Archuleta, University of Georgia Financial Planning, Professor
- Stephanie Bogan, Limitless Advisor Coaching, Founder & Chief Possibility Officer
- Preston Cherry, Concurrent Financial, Founder & President
- Michael Kothakota. CFP Board, Head of Research
- Jane Mepham, Elgon Financial Advisors, Founder & Principal Advisor
- Stoy Hall, Black Mammoth, CEO & Founder
- Brian Portnoy, Shaping Wealth, Founder
- Neil Bage, Shaping Wealth, Co-Founder
- Susan Bradley, The Sudden Money® Institute, Founder
- Dan Haylett, TFP Financial Planning Ltd., Director, Head of Growth
- Lawrence Sprung, Mitlin Financial, Founder & Wealth Advisor
- Roger Whitney, Agile Retirement Management, CEO
- Mary Carlson, Financial Behavioral Keynote Group, President
- Kelly Waltrich, Intention.ly, Co-Founder & CEO
- Carol Lee Roberts, Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts®, President
- Andrew Hatherly, Wiser Divorce Solutions, Founder
- Edward Coambs, Healthy Love and Money, Founder & Trainer
- Sarah Fallaw, Datapoints, President
- Sidney Divine, Divine Wealth Strategies, Founder
- Laura LaTourette, LPL Financial, Principal
- Lee Robertson, Octo Members Group, Founder & CEO
- Ian McKenna, Financial Technology Research Centre, CEO & Founder
- Saundra Davis, Sage Financial Solutions, Founder & Executive Director
- Hannah Moore, Amplified Planning, Founder & Owner
- Kendra Wright, Rebel Media Agency, Owner
- Brandy Baxter, AFCEP, Board of Directors – Secretary
- Ashley Quamme, BAM Financial Consulting, President
- Clayton Quamme, AP Wealth Management, Partner, Financial Planner
- Cameo Roberson, Atlas Park Consulting, CEO & Founder
- Brendan Frazier, Wired Planning, President
- Amy Mullen, Money Quotient
- Danika Waddell, Xena Financial Planning, President & Founder
- Chloé Moore, Financial Staples, Founder & Principal
- Alan Moore, XY Planning Network, CEO
- Sarah Newcomb, THRIVE Financial Empowerment Center, Founder
- Cary Carbonaro, Advisors Capital Management, Sr. VP, Dir of Women & Wealth
- Justin Castelli, RLS Wealth, Founder & Financial Advisor
- Carolyn Moore, Modern Widow’s Club, Founder
- Julie Johnson, XY Communication, Founder and Chief Engagement Officer
- Sheryl Hickerson, Females & Finance, CEO
- Marla Sofer, knomee, Founder & CEO
- Deirdre VanNest, Crazy Good Talks, Founder
- Zoe Meggert, Perfectly Planned Content, Chief Executive Officer
- Emily Rassam, Archer Investment Management, Senior Financial Planner
- Robert Sofia, Snappy Kraken, CEO
- Lindsay Troxell, Our Coaching Initiative, Founder & Head Coach
- Greg Wilnau, Wilnau Design, Web Design & Digital Marketing Strategist
One attendee from SHIFT 2023 shared: “I have been to countless conferences throughout my 13+ years in finance and this felt like the first one that was full of my kind of people, sessions and fellow planners. I appreciate all of the intentions and thought that went into creating such a unique experience and had to let you know you created something magical.”
Registrants can take advantage of the discounted room rate at the resort until February 23, 2024.
The event is limited to 250 advisors. To save your spot at SHIFT 2024, click here to register.
