Advisor2x Launches Second-Annual SHIFT Conference Focused on the Impact of Human First Financial Guidance

Featuring a prominent lineup of speakers, SHIFT 2024 promises to examine the changes taking place & how they will impact the financial advice industry for years to come.

WILMINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advisor2x, delivering online shows and live events designed to help financial advisors grow their practices, announced today that registration is officially open for the second-annual SHIFT Conference, built for advisors who recognize the future of financial guidance is human-first.





Scheduled for March 24-25, 2024 at the Walt Disney World Swan Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL, SHIFT has quickly become the go-to industry event for financial advisors who work with individuals and families. Welcoming financial advisors who seek to differentiate themselves through holistic, forward-thinking advice, SHIFT aims to address the transformation currently underway in the financial advice industry.

“Financial advice is going through a major evolution,” shared Ross Marino, CFP, Founder and CEO of Advisor2x. “As we look to the future of financial advice, I consistently return to the idea of making money human. SHIFT brings together those who are not only exploring these concepts, but applying them in practice and embracing the movement to bring trust and human connection to the forefront of conversations in the financial advice industry.”

SHIFT 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of industry speakers, thought leaders and academics, including:

Kristy Archuleta, University of Georgia Financial Planning, Professor

Stephanie Bogan, Limitless Advisor Coaching, Founder & Chief Possibility Officer

Preston Cherry, Concurrent Financial, Founder & President

Michael Kothakota. CFP Board, Head of Research

Jane Mepham, Elgon Financial Advisors, Founder & Principal Advisor

Stoy Hall, Black Mammoth, CEO & Founder

Brian Portnoy, Shaping Wealth, Founder

Neil Bage, Shaping Wealth, Co-Founder

Susan Bradley, The Sudden Money® Institute, Founder

Dan Haylett, TFP Financial Planning Ltd., Director, Head of Growth

Lawrence Sprung, Mitlin Financial, Founder & Wealth Advisor

Roger Whitney, Agile Retirement Management, CEO

Mary Carlson, Financial Behavioral Keynote Group, President

Kelly Waltrich, Intention.ly, Co-Founder & CEO

Carol Lee Roberts, Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts®, President

Andrew Hatherly, Wiser Divorce Solutions, Founder

Edward Coambs, Healthy Love and Money, Founder & Trainer

Sarah Fallaw, Datapoints, President

Sidney Divine, Divine Wealth Strategies, Founder

Laura LaTourette, LPL Financial, Principal

Lee Robertson, Octo Members Group, Founder & CEO

Ian McKenna, Financial Technology Research Centre, CEO & Founder

Saundra Davis, Sage Financial Solutions, Founder & Executive Director

Hannah Moore, Amplified Planning, Founder & Owner

Kendra Wright, Rebel Media Agency, Owner

Brandy Baxter, AFCEP, Board of Directors – Secretary

Ashley Quamme, BAM Financial Consulting, President

Clayton Quamme, AP Wealth Management, Partner, Financial Planner

Cameo Roberson, Atlas Park Consulting, CEO & Founder

Brendan Frazier, Wired Planning, President

Amy Mullen, Money Quotient

Danika Waddell, Xena Financial Planning, President & Founder

Chloé Moore, Financial Staples, Founder & Principal

Alan Moore, XY Planning Network, CEO

Sarah Newcomb, THRIVE Financial Empowerment Center, Founder

Cary Carbonaro, Advisors Capital Management, Sr. VP, Dir of Women & Wealth

Justin Castelli, RLS Wealth, Founder & Financial Advisor

Carolyn Moore, Modern Widow’s Club, Founder

Julie Johnson, XY Communication, Founder and Chief Engagement Officer

Sheryl Hickerson, Females & Finance, CEO

Marla Sofer, knomee, Founder & CEO

Deirdre VanNest, Crazy Good Talks, Founder

Zoe Meggert, Perfectly Planned Content, Chief Executive Officer

Emily Rassam, Archer Investment Management, Senior Financial Planner

Robert Sofia, Snappy Kraken, CEO

Lindsay Troxell, Our Coaching Initiative, Founder & Head Coach

Greg Wilnau, Wilnau Design, Web Design & Digital Marketing Strategist

One attendee from SHIFT 2023 shared: “I have been to countless conferences throughout my 13+ years in finance and this felt like the first one that was full of my kind of people, sessions and fellow planners. I appreciate all of the intentions and thought that went into creating such a unique experience and had to let you know you created something magical.”

Registrants can take advantage of the discounted room rate at the resort until February 23, 2024.

The event is limited to 250 advisors. To save your spot at SHIFT 2024, click here to register.

Contacts

Kelly Waltrich



610-304-6538



[email protected]