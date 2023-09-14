AESC Celebrates Structural Completion Milestone at State-of-the-Art Gigafactory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AESC, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, along with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, helped place the last piece of structural steel on its 1.6 million square foot facility in Bowling Green today. This “Topping Out” ceremony marks a significant milestone in AESC’s progress toward completing its state-of-the-art gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Warren County. The 30 GWh plant will create 2,000 new, skilled jobs for the region, producing battery cells and modules to power next-generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.





“Today we celebrated another step forward for AESC in Bowling Green – the second largest economic investment in Kentucky’s history, set to create 2,000 full-time jobs. Our commonwealth is now a national leader in electric vehicle battery production, and AESC has been central to that success,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am grateful to this company’s leadership for betting on Kentucky and for bringing this transformational project to Warren County.”

AESC’s Bowling Green operation is one of the largest economic development projects in Kentucky’s history and further establishes AESC as a leader in the automotive industry of the future. The company will produce new generation battery cells that provide 30% more energy density than the current generation, leading to reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency for EVs. The Bowling Green operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.

“AESC is honored to celebrate with the Bowling Green community and the entire state of Kentucky as we complete the construction of our new state-of-the-art gigafactory,” said AESC U.S. Managing Director Jeff Deaton. “We could not have reached this tremendous achievement without our partnerships with state and local leaders and the talented teams across the region. We are confident that this gigafactory will not only strengthen local economies by creating thousands of new competitive clean energy jobs but also advance Kentucky’s position at the forefront of the fast-growing and global EV industry.”

“AESC’s new gigafactory enhances our globally diversified structure and production footprint around the world. It represents an important achievement in our strategy to strengthen our footprint in the U.S. as we drive innovation and supply chain development of battery production to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for the growing U.S. market,” Deaton added. “By uniting Warren County’s talented leadership and strong local communities with our advanced technology, we are creating the next generation of battery solutions to meet the increasing demand for more energy-efficient electric vehicles across the globe. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we work closely to unlock the vast potential of this exciting project together.”

AESC’s Bowling Green factory is on track for an early 2025 opening. AESC is implementing high-tech capabilities to increase the cost-competitiveness and technological sophistication of EV batteries produced here, which will make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for American motorists. The gigafactory will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

“It is a monumental day for AESC and for our region as AESC’s gigafactory is the largest single investment our community has ever seen,” said Warren Country Judge-Executive Doug Gorman. “Seeing the facility come to life is incredible. The economic impact of this project over the next decade is $20 billion to our local economy.”

“We are thrilled that AESC chose Bowling Green as their home in Kentucky and are so excited to see the progress toward being online,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “This facility will create amazing opportunities for 2,000 of our residents and we can’t wait to celebrate the opening with them.”

“Today, as we mark a pivotal milestone with the second largest economic investment in Kentucky’s history, it is paramount to acknowledge the tremendous collaboration and dedication that has been at the forefront of this transformative project. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the Governor for fostering a fertile ground for innovation and growth. We also extend our thanks to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, leadership from both the Senate and House, our devoted local legislative delegation, and the broader economic development team, who have been a cornerstone in shaping this endeavor, and of course to AESC for choosing Bowling Green as the home for their groundbreaking gigafactory. This journey has been a testament to what we can accomplish when unity, dedication, and expertise converge. Thank you, to each one who played a part in this monumental journey,” said Ron Bunch, President, and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has announced six economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $61.1 million in capital investment and creating 311 new jobs in the region. Bowling Green has also been recognized as one of the Top 6 Tier 2 Metros in the United States for its tenth consecutive year by Site Selection Magazine. The Chamber is a three-time Mac Conway Award winner, recognizing the Chamber as a Top 20 Economic Development Organization in the Country.

About AESC:

AESC is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The Company’s leading-edge technology and reliability are enabling and accelerating the transition to clean energy solutions. Through rapid expansion, AESC batteries will soon power more than 1,000,000 million electric vehicles for the world’s top automakers.

AESC is creating the only stand-alone, pure-play business focused exclusively on advanced battery technologies. Incorporated and headquartered in Japan, the Company has a globally diversified management team, ownership structure and production footprint with major facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, China and Japan.

About South Central Kentucky Economic Development:

South Central Kentucky Economic Development is an entity of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, a nationally ranked 5-Star Accredited Chamber. Located at the center of a 34-state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky is a prime location for manufacturing and distribution facilities. South Central Kentucky is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation’s population, personal income, and manufacturing business establishments. Bowling Green ranks second in the United States for best manufacturing city. In the past decade, the region has captured over four billion in capital investment, creating thousands of jobs within the region. To learn more please visit https://www.southcentralky.com/

