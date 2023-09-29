Affinity’s AI-Powered Relationship Intelligence Transforms Investment Landscape, Strengthening Deals, Portfolio Management, Investor Relations

New features empower firms to make data-driven decisions, and deliver the most value to portfolio companies for success at every stage of an investment

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced generative AI-powered features that increase the productivity of deal teams with more actionable insights in the CRM, as well as in their browsers, emails, and virtual meetings. In addition, new community licenses make it easier for firms to provide portfolio support related to hiring and network access, pipeline updates for investors, and improved collaboration with partners. Together with recent ISO27001 certification, these new releases support the success of every private capital workflow from deal sourcing and portfolio management to investor relations.





The addition of generative AI to Affinity’s automation and relationship intelligence scoring shortens the time investors spend on early competitive analysis of potential investments by surfacing similar and related companies within a prospect’s industry. Now customers can automatically capture organized meeting notes and transcripts, sync them to their CRM, and auto-generate snippets of information that can be used in investment memos and tearsheets.

“Affinity’s new AI-powered solution automates data capture and creates robust summaries and accurate transcripts that we can share across our team,” said Anne Dwane, Co-Founder & Partner at Village Global. “This enables us to focus on conversations (vs taking notes), speeds decision-making, and streamlines portfolio company support.”

Affinity supports every dealmaking workflow, extending beyond deal management into portfolio management and investor relations. The newly released community licenses allow deal teams to give founders, key investors, and third party advisors a private dedicated view into lists to support hiring, pipeline updates, and any other type of external collaboration that investors conduct.

“Today Affinity takes a step forward in becoming a full-service investment platform,” said Andy Bryson, Chief Product Officer, Affinity. “The addition of these generative AI-powered features as well as our community licenses support dealmakers throughout the deal cycle, making it more efficient for teams to find and close more high-quality deals—and ensure those investments are successful.”

Affinity also announced new security and enterprise grade certifications, including ISO27001 to further protect the relationship and deal data of a growing and global customer base.

“We live in an increasingly relationship-driven economy—relationships are an asset and the currency that often separates leaders from laggers,” said Peter Romano, Chief Information Security Officer, Affinity. “Today we help more than 3,000 organizations in over 80 countries turn all their data points—calendar invites, emails and internal network connections—into data-driven insights on relationships to find and close more deals, raise more funds, and support portfolio companies. Keeping this secure is one of our most important responsibilities.”

To learn more about today’s releases, visit www.affinity.co.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage, and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery, and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,700 relationship-driven organizations worldwide. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors, including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, and MassMutual Ventures.

