Airbyte Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Airbyte enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that make it easy to consolidate and model data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datacloud—Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced that it has been recognized as an Integration & Modeling ‘one to watch’ in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks.

The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category.

The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“By leveraging our partners – like Airbyte – marketing professionals are able to do amazing things with Snowflake’s Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “We welcome Airbyte in this year’s report as one to watch based on the work our companies have done together to empower customers in their decision-making.”

Airbyte was identified in Snowflake’s report as one to watch in the Integration & Modeling category for technology providers that collect, cleanse and model raw customer, marketing, and advertising data so it can be ingested, unified and organized into a single repository.

“Inclusion in Snowflake’s 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report recognizes our mutual hard work to help customers integrate data from many sources for advanced analytics,” said Chris Tatarowicz, Head of Business Development at Airbyte.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

Contacts

Joe Eckert for Airbyte



Eckert Communications



[email protected]