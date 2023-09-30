AITC Announces Strategic Partnership with FVLCRUM to Fuel Growth and Innovation

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AITC–Advanced IT Concepts (AITC – www.aitcinc.com), LLC, a leading provider of state-of-the-art technology solutions to defense and federal agencies, announces a strategic partnership with FVLCRUM, a private equity firm with a focus on impact and growth.









Founded in 2006, AITC has expanded its services and footprint, providing IT infrastructure, Cyber Security, Live Training, Medical Simulation, Military Intelligence, and more to customers worldwide. Recent successes include securing contracts like ATMP, KSA, TEIS III, and IMCS IV.

To propel the company’s growth, AITC has partnered with FVLCRUM, a private equity firm possessing significant experience working with government contracting companies. FVLCRUM’s investment aims to provide resources and expertise to support AITC’s continued growth, while aligning with their commitment to customers and employees.

AITC Founder Gabriel Ruiz, LTC, USA (Ret) now the Company’s Managing Principal, shared, ” We are excited to partner with FVLCRUM and continue our story as a leading service provider to government agencies. “FVLCRUM’s investment will allow AITC to rapidly expand our growth efforts to digitally protect and transform the infrastructure of government agencies in the United States and around the world. We are thrilled to expand opportunities for our customers.”

David E. Gardner assumes the role of both CEO & President at AITC, ensuring the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services and customer-focused solutions.

Ruiz expressed gratitude to all who contributed to AITC’s success, saying, “I want to thank those who have made this great moment possible. Welcome to AITC’s future!”

Align BA served as financial advisor to AITC on this transaction.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) LLC:

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) LLC is an Information Technology (IT) and Training Solutions Systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense (DoD). With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and several other countries, and more than fifteen states and 31 locations within CONUS, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a truly global reach.

About FVLCRUM Funds, (FVLCRUM):

FVLCRUM is a private equity firm that invests in diverse-owned companies, aiming to create sustainable opportunities for underserved communities. FVLCRUM aligns impact and alpha while delivering investment returns and fostering social change.

