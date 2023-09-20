Alliant Insurance Services Hires Brian Montgomery, Boosts Employee Benefits Capabilities in Houston

Montgomery will add broad-based experience to Alliant’s growing team in Texas





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlliantInsurance–Brian Montgomery has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group in Houston. In his new role with Alliant, Montgomery will design and implement comprehensive employee benefits programs for a growing and diverse client base across Texas and the Southwest.

“Brian brings a range of skills, abilities, and experience to the team in Houston,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “He has a deep understanding of the impact benefits can have on an organization and its people. At a time when medical care and the associated costs are at the forefront of many business decisions, Brian knows what it takes to create a benefits program that meets both short- and long-term needs.”

Montgomery joins Alliant with more than a decade of sales, benefit, and insurance experience, creating robust solutions for his clients and their employees. He is focused on working with large-market, fully insured or self-funded groups that are looking to understand the best approach to reducing overhead, mitigating the rising costs of healthcare, and increasing employee retention through benefits.

Prior to joining Alliant, Montgomery was an executive with one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Houston, C.T. Bauer College of Business.

Montgomery can be reached at (832) 819-8370 or [email protected].

