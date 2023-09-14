American Software to Present at the Sidoti September Small Cap Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning platforms, today announced that Allan Dow, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Vincent Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the following investor conference:

Sidoti September Small Cap Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and will be archived on American Software’s website for a limited time.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility, delivers prescriptive demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply planning tools – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains.

Serving clients such as Big Lots, Carter’s, Destination XL, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International, Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Red Wing Shoe Company, Spanx, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., and Fender Musical Instrument Co, our solutions are marketed and sold through a direct sales team as well as an independent global value-added reseller distribution network.

Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s (SaaS) cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our engineered approach drives team alignment for over 800 customers in 80 countries with prioritized, value-focused outcomes. For more information about Logility, please visit www.logility.com. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary and operating entity of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com or by calling (404) 364-7615 or email [email protected].

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Kevin Liu

[email protected]
(626) 424-1535

