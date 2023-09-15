Amperity Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Amperity’s platform enables brands to build leading solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud to identify, unify and activate customer data to deliver personalized experiences

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—Amperity, the leading AI-powered customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise brands, today announced that it has been recognized as a Customer Data Activation Leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Marketing professionals continue to expand their investment in their customer data to improve their organization’s digital marketing activities. Snowflake’s goal is to empower them in their journey to data-driven marketing,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Amperity emerged as a leader in customer data activation because of its multi-patented approach to identifying, unifying and activating first-party online and offline data through a 360-degree view of the customer.”

Amperity was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Customer Data Activation category for data activation solutions, such as customer data platforms, customer engagement platforms, reverse ETL providers, and others, which are designed to make the activation process faster and easier. Activating data means doing something with it to derive valuable outcomes. In the case of the marketing data stack, that means taking identified and enriched audience data, creating relevant segments and audiences, and ultimately bringing it to the owned-media platforms in particular (website, email, in-app, etc.) that help companies reach those individuals with the right messages.

“We’re honored that Snowflake has recognized Amperity as a customer data activation leader in this year’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” said Derek Slager, co-founder & CTO at Amperity. “Together, we enable our joint customers to comprehensively unify all of their customer data using AI. We then enable comprehensive multi channel activation across the marketing and advertising technology ecosystems. Amperity’s modern, future-proof connectors, bring first-party data to the post-cookie ecosystem through Amperity for Paid Media.”

Click here to learn more about how Amperity and Snowflake partner to bring the modern martech stack to life.

About Amperity

Amperity delivers the data confidence brands need to unlock growth by truly knowing their customers. With Amperity, brands can build a first-party data foundation to fuel customer acquisition and retention, personalize experiences that build loyalty, and manage privacy compliance. Using patented AI and ML methods, Amperity stitches together all customer interactions to build a unified view that seamlessly connects to marketing and technology tools. More than 400 brands worldwide rely on Amperity to turn data into business value, including Alaska Airlines, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Endeavour Drinks, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

