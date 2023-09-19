Anthem President Monica Schmude Recognized on Virginia 500 Power List

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia announced today that its Plan President Monica Schmude has been named by Virginia Business magazine to its Virginia 500 2023 Power List.









This annual list recognizes Virginia’s most powerful and influential leaders in business, government, politics, and education.

Compiled via staff research, the magazine selects Virginia’s 500 most influential leaders across 19 major sectors including real estate, manufacturing, higher education, and insurance. The selection committee considers career achievements, company revenue, the number of employees a leader oversees, the scope of their responsibilities, and their involvement and prominence within their industry and community.

Anthem’s Schmude was recognized in the Finance | Insurance category.

“I am honored to be selected by Virginia Business as a leader in my industry and this state,” said Schmude. “Healthier communities lead to healthier people, and it takes deliberate action by decision makers across industries and organizations to maintain the health of a community — action that makes Virginia a great place to live and work.”

Monica joined Anthem in April 2023 and previously served as the Market President for Cigna Healthcare in the Mid-Atlantic Region, which included the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Her prior roles during her 13-year tenure with Cigna included President of the Liberty Valley market and a series of progressively responsible roles in the Mid-Atlantic market.

Before joining Cigna, Monica was with Aetna as the manager of sales and business services for its middle market segment business in Chicago and additionally served as the business services leader in the MidAtlantic. She began her career for Guardian Insurance Company as a claims examiner and has more than 30 years of industry experience.

Monica earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology with a concentration in women’s studies from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She currently serves on the boards of Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Marymount University Board of Trustees, Choral Arts Society of Washington, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) National Advisory Council. She previously served on the Dean’s Council University of Maryland School of Public Health, Mid-Atlantic Business Group on Health, Greater Washington Board of Trade Board of Directors, and Girls on the Run Northern Virginia. She is a member of The Economic Club of Washington DC and Leadership Greater Washington Class of 2020. She was named to the 2019 Most Powerful Women in Washington (Washingtonian Magazine), recipient of the 2019 March of Dimes Heroine of Washington Award, served as the 2019 Program Chair for the Mid-Maryland Mission of Mercy, 2021 Most Powerful Women in Washington (Washingtonian Magazine), and was named an honoree for the Washington Business Journals 2021 Women Who Mean Business awards.

