Anthony DiClemente Named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, The New York Times Company

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Times Company announced today that Anthony DiClemente has been named senior vice president, investor relations, effective Sept. 18, 2023. DiClemente will report to William Bardeen, the executive vice president and chief financial officer. As a member of the company’s senior leadership team, DiClemente will head the I.R. function and be responsible for cultivating company relationships throughout the financial community.

DiClemente is a seasoned media investor relations executive and was previously a highly ranked equity research analyst, having covered internet and media for three different investment banks over more than 15 years. Given his financial acumen, extensive media industry knowledge and deep relationships with investors, DiClemente is well-suited to lead and further develop the company’s investor relations effort. He also brings to the role a passion for the mission and strategy of The New York Times.

DiClemente’s most recent role was with Paramount Global, where he served as executive vice president and head of investor relations upon the merger of Viacom and CBS in 2019. Before joining CBS as executive vice president and head of investor relations, he was senior managing director and internet and media research analyst at Evercore ISI Group. Prior to Evercore ISI, DiClemente led the equity research coverage of internet and media companies for Nomura Instinet, Barclays and Lehman Brothers.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce, and is a C.F.A. charterholder.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 9 million subscribers across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

