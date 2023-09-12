Aparavi Appoints Eduardo Kassner to Advisory Board to Add Expertise and Drive Innovation

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aparavi, a leading innovator in the field of unstructured data management solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Eduardo Kassner, Chief Data & AI officer with Microsoft, to its advisory board. With a remarkable track record in data management and AI, Kassner brings a wealth of knowledge that will strengthen Aparavi’s strategic direction within the AI market.





A proven industry executive, Kassner has played pivotal roles in data-driven initiatives at renowned organizations. His expertise in data analytics, information security, and AI will contribute to Aparavi’s mission of empowering businesses to harness the power of data effectively and efficiently.

Kassner expressed enthusiasm stating, “Aparavi has demonstrated commitment to revolutionizing how businesses manage their data. I’m excited to join their advisory board and contribute to creating the cornerstone to their customers’ AI solutions.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Eduardo Kassner to our advisory team,” said Aparavi CEO/Founder, Adrian Knapp. “His insights will be helpful in accelerating our push to the AI market and enable our clients to navigate their data landscape.”

Kassner’s addition comes at an exciting time for Aparavi, as the company continues to drive innovation and expand its footprint in the AI market. With this addition to the advisory team, Aparavi is poised to achieve new heights in delivering exceptional value to its clients.

