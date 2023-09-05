Arconic Names Marcelo Morgueta Chief Financial Officer

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arconic Corporation (“Arconic” or the “Company”) announced today that its Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, Marcelo Morgueta, has accepted the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arconic.





Incoming Chief Executive Officer of Arconic Chris Ayers, said, “I am very pleased to welcome Marcelo to our executive leadership team. Our global finance group will benefit from Marcelo’s historical knowledge of the Company and deep background leading finance functions with a sharp focus on creating value for all stakeholders. I look forward to working with him to advance our long-term strategic goals.”

Morgueta has extensive expertise in corporate finance, financial planning, operations finance, and almost two decades of experience in the aluminum industry. He joined the company in 2005, and advanced through roles of progressive responsibility across business segments, both in Brazil and the United States. Most recently, Morgueta was Vice President, Finance and Treasurer at Arconic, and prior to the company separation in 2020, he served as Chief Financial Officer of two large business segments, Global Rolled Products and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Prior to these roles, he was an auditor at Deloitte and BDO.

Morgueta holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and an MBA in Finance, Audit and Controllership from UNESP (Universidade Estadual Paulista), and Fundação Getúlio Vargas, respectively, both prestigious universities in Brazil. He is based at the Company’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

