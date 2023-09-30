Arduino Hardware Now Driving Commercial Innovation in More Than 30,000 Businesses

Customers report 25-40% accelerated time to market and up to 60% reduction in non-recurring engineering (NRE) services

Eight companies — including AWS, AT Kearney and DMC — joined Arduino Partner Programs in Q3.

Annual partner conference brought together technology, distributor and integrator partners from around the world

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arduino, an open-source hardware pioneer with 32 million active developers worldwide, today announced its hardware is now integrated into more than 30,000 businesses globally.





Arduino announced the news at its annual partner conference this week in Milan, where technology, distributor and integrator partners gathered to learn more about the company’s plans to drive significant growth through strategic partnerships, particularly among B2B customers integrating Arduino PRO products in commercial solutions.

“We’re thrilled to provide existing and prospective customers an accelerated path to success with official system integrators leveraging technology from Arduino and its technology partners,” said Fabio Violante, Arduino’s CEO. “OEM and Industrial customers now have trusted sources to design, deploy and maintain custom Arduino-powered solutions.”

Arduino Partners See Accelerated Time to Market and Reduced NRE Costs

The Arduino System Integrators Partnership Program saw tremendous growth in the third quarter, with eight companies signing up as partners, including AWS, AT Kearney, DMC, DojoFive, Motion Technology, BSU Inc, Riotsecure, and Opreto. These new partners are helping to fuel growth for professional service companies integrating Arduino technology in commercial projects for enterprise clients. Over 20 new system integrators have been accepted into the partnership program over the calendar year.

The program has proven successful for both Arduino and its partners, particularly in industrial automation, condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, IoT and smart agriculture. When leveraging Arduino products with system integrator partners, customers report 25-40% accelerated time to market and up to 60% reduction in non-recurring engineering (NRE) services. Distribution partners remain Arduino’s primary go-to-market source, with 2024 forecasts estimated to be over 200% YoY.

“Our collaboration with the Arduino Pro team highlights their dedication to embracing modern embedded firmware development using Dojo Five’s EmbedOps product,” said Joe Schneider, CEO of Dojo Five. “Together, we’re shaping the future of embedded development by increasing the efficiency of software engineering teams, helping customers launch successful products in record time.”

The industrial-grade line of Arduino PRO products lowers the barrier to entry and accelerates time to market for OEMs and industry integrators. Featuring 24 products, including the Portenta X8 Linux SOM and UL-certified Opta PLC. Arduino PRO technology gives more people the power of automation and controls than ever before.

“The talent shortage of engineers lends itself to platforms like the Arduino PRO line that abstract complexity for commercial applications,” said Bharat Kapoor, Kearny Partner and Founder of Kearney PerLab. “Component distributors also are discovering a growing revenue sector unlocked by industrial automation controls.”

The 30,000 businesses now using Arduino provide another example of the growing demand for Arduino PRO hardware and software technology in enterprise IIoT applications. Over the past year, the company has announced a $54M Series B funding round, joined the AWS Partner Network and expanded with two North American offices to support growing enterprise sales.

“We’re immensely proud to join the Arduino System Integrator program,” said Frank Riordan, DMC’s founder and CEO. “This partnership signifies DMC’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Together, we aim to offer integrated solutions that will revolutionize the way creators and industries approach technology.”

System integrators interested in learning how Arduino’s partnership program helps shape IoT innovation can visit arduino.cc/pro/partnerships-integrator-program.

