Arival Group Announces Bill Papp as New Chief Executive Officer

Arival Group is pleased to announce that Bill Papp has recently been approved as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Arival Bank International Corporation by the Puerto Rico Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF). OCIF is supervised by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which represents the Second Federal Reserve District. Bill will continue to serve as Chief Revenue Officer for Arival Group.





As CEO, Bill will be responsible for leading and scaling Arival’s cutting edge banking services and solutions globally. “Bill brings a wealth of public and private sector experience. In addition, Bill’s leadership qualities will help Arival to execute on its roadmap of providing digital banking to global businesses”, says Javonsher Abdullaev, Chairman of Arival Group. “It is an exciting time to be part of the Arival Team, as we continue to execute on our growth plans. The Arival Team has built a strong foundation for growth,” says Bill Papp.

Bill has over thirty years of executive management and leadership experience within commercial banking, global capital markets, custody, and public fund boards. Previously, Bill has held executive positions with BankProv, Pacific Premier Trust, Microventures Marketplace, Mizuho Securities USA, KeyBanc Capital Markets (Pacific Crest Securities), Prudential Equity Group, and Lehman Brothers.

Bill was appointed by Massachusetts Governor William Weld, the late Governor Paul Cellucci and former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Governor Jane Swift, Governor Mitt Romney and Governor Deval Patrick, respectively to the Massachusetts Finance Advisory Board, Massachusetts Workforce Training Fund, Massachusetts Workforce Investment Board, The Commonwealth Corporation and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority (MEFA). Bill served as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Investment Committee and Audit Committee for the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority (MEFA), a $4.0 Billion 529 Plan for 11 years.

Bill is also a Senior Advisor for the Provenance Blockchain Foundation and a Member of the Bretton Woods Committee – The Future of Finance Working Group|Digital Finance Project Team. Bill graduated from the Tufts University – The Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy and Michigan State University.”

