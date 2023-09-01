Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. Announces Agreement with Mountain View Reload Group

Kamloops, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2023) – Arrow Reload Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has entered into an agreement with Mountain View Reload Group (MVR) to acquire the assets and the operating locations of MVR (Sumas WA, Shelby MT, Irving TX, Cleburne TX, Godly TX, Alvin TX).

Arrow and MVR have more than 140 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry and have built a reputation of providing transload and logistics solutions that are considered best of class.

The companies are excited to have the teams working together to further expand the transload network and to increase the service offerings to the customers.

Arrow Group Contact

Randy Zulinick

Arrow Transportation Systems Inc.

[email protected]

1.250.374.3831

About Arrow

Established in 1919, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected transportation companies in Canada. Arrow specializes in commodity hauling, facilities management, logistics management, marine services, manufacturing, product distribution and technology development. Arrow is valued for its integrity, technology and innovative transportation solutions that exceed customer expectations.

For more information visit reload.arrow.ca.

