Artelo Biosciences to Present at the 13th Congress of the European Pain Federation on September 20th

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Artelo’s Vice President of Translational Sciences, will be presenting at the 13th Congress of the European Pain Federation (EFIC) being held September 20-22, 2023 at the HUNGEXPO Exhibition Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Professor O’Sullivan’s presentation, titled, “Effects of the FABP5 Inhibitor, ART26.12, in Oxaliplatin-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in Rats,” is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The Company recently announced that it has completed a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the manufacturing, preclinical and clinical development of ART26.12. Artelo plans to file an IND application for the use of ART26.12 in neuropathic pain in the first half of 2024.

To register for the event, please visit: 13th Congress of the European Pain Federation.

About ART26.12

Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. Various inhibitors of FABPs may be particularly useful for the treatment of specific cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders. ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP inhibitor compound, is a selective inhibitor of FABP5. While developing our lead molecule for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, additional compounds from our extensive library of potent and selective inhibitors of FABPs have been identified and selected for advancement towards regulatory-enabling studies in cancer and other areas of high-unmet need where inhibition of FABPs show significant promise.

About Painful Neuropathies

Peripheral neuropathy refers to a condition in which there is damage to the peripheral nerves. These nerves are responsible for transmitting signals between the central nervous system and the rest of the body. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a common and often painfully debilitating complication of cancer therapies, sometimes resulting in reduction or cessation of treatment. No currently approved treatment exists for CIPN. Diabetic neuropathy refers to a type of nerve damage that occurs as a complication of diabetes. It is caused by long-term high blood sugar levels, which can lead to damage of the blood vessels and nerves throughout the body. The prevalence of diabetic neuropathy is significant due to the increasing number of people with diabetes worldwide.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, neuropathy, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

