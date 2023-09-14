As Hurricane Lee looms in the Atlantic, Verizon is ready

AUGUSTA, Maine, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With Lee lurking in the Atlantic, Verizon’s team is working to ensure its people and assets are ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice to assist with rapid recovery efforts of critical communications infrastructure. With the potential for flooding and power loss along the northeastern sea wall and specifically in northeastern Maine, Verizon’s network team is preparing for potential impacts. While the use of battery and generator backup systems in critical locations such as cell sites and network operations centers serve to minimize the risk of disruption if commercial power is lost, even the most hardened infrastructure can be shaken by Mother Nature.

In case emergency network recovery becomes necessary after Hurricane Lee passes by, Verizon is prepared to respond quickly. Verizon has readied its fleet of portable assets, including fully functional, generator-powered cell sites that can replace or enhance network coverage and capacity in a given area as well as drones and a fixed wing aircraft that can provide service and situational awareness from the sky above. Additionally, Verizon has pre-staged satellite-based portable network assets that can provide an alternate way to connect cell sites to the rest of the network in the event that a fiber cable is lost due to commercial power outages or physical damage. All of these mobile assets are complemented by portable generators and a comprehensive refueling program ready to keep the network running in case of commercial power outages.

Are you ready for the storm?

Verizon’s retail team stands ready to assist customers and ensure they have the right devices, accessories and connectivity they’ll need to weather the possible severe weather. And convenient options like locker, curbside and in store pickup provide quick ways to get what you need and get out.

In addition to the right tech, Verizon encourages customers to take steps to ensure their family is prepared for the season as well. When a storm is forecast:

Keep devices dry: While many phones today are some degree of water resistant, take extra care to ensure phones, tablets, batteries, chargers and other equipment remain dry and accessible. Plastic zipper storage bags help shield devices, and there are weatherproof phones, phone cases and other protective accessories available.

Keep devices fully charged: Make sure devices are ready when needed by keeping phone and tablet batteries fully charged in case commercial power goes out.

Get some backup: When power is out for an extended period of time, portable battery packs can be a game-changer to stay connected. Don’t forget car chargers as well in case of evacuation.

Create a list: Keep a list of emergency numbers in cell phones or other devices.

Be prepared for loss: Take pictures of valuables and other important belongings for possible insurance claims. And make sure they’re uploaded to the cloud for backup.

Review checklists: Review the hurricane preparedness checklist, power outage checklist and other resources from the American Red Cross.

Download useful apps: There are plenty of free weather, news, and safety-related apps available for download to a smartphone.

Business continuity is critical

The need for a secure, reliable connection for business continuity is never more apparent than during severe weather events and other emergencies. This is especially important with today’s increasingly common hybrid-work environments, in which highly distributed and mobile workforces rely on remote collaboration and digital networking tools to conduct business across wide-ranging and local areas simultaneously.

The Verizon Business portfolio of solutions and partners provides continuity of service for customers of all sizes from the largest enterprise to the small business that is the heart of the community. From SD-WAN and advanced security tools, to cloud and edge applications, fleet management and tracking through Verizon Connect , private networks and fixed-wireless Internet for primary or backup connectivity, Verizon’s network strategy gives customers the flexibility so that they’re ready for anything.

In an emergency situation, agility is vital, so now is a great time to assess readiness plans ahead of storm season. Suggested steps for businesses include:

Make sure contact information is updated and readily available for all employees, including at-home information for remote workers and branch information for satellite offices.

Stress-test primary and backup networks and shore up any weak areas.

Make copies of insurance documents, review insurance coverages and update as appropriate.

Ensure employees working from home have documented all corporate equipment being used to work from home in case of damage or loss.

Ensure backup plans are in place to shift work in case work-from-home employees in a storm-impacted area have to evacuate their home or their home loses commercial power.

Verizon Frontline is ready to support first responders

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team stands ready to deploy and is coordinating with public safety agencies in the Northeast to ensure they have the mission-critical communications support they need should they be called upon to respond to Hurricane Lee.

This year alone, the team has responded to nearly 1,300 requests for communications support from more than 700 federal, state and local public safety agencies in 48 states and the District of Columbia. They have delivered more than 5,300 Verizon Frontline solutions to these agencies to help provide mission-critical voice and data service to first responders on the front lines.

Composed primarily of former first responders and military veterans, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to public safety agencies and emergency responders – at no cost to the supported agencies. The team is available 24/7 to deliver Verizon Frontline technologies including portable cell sites, drones, charging stations, WiFi hotspots, and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

**Editor's Note: To access images and b-roll of past storms, Verizon equipment, recovery efforts and more, please visit Verizon's Media Resource Hub at https://www.verizon.com/about/news/media-resources . For emergency response information, please visit https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

