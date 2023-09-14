Atmosic and Nichicon Announce Energy Harvesting Solution to Reduce Battery Waste in the IoT

New solution will help brands design more sustainable wearable and IoT Bluetooth applications in small form factors

CAMPBELL, Calif. & SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low-power wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Nichicon Corporation, a leading electronic components supplier, have announced a strategic partnership to provide customers with an energy harvesting solution for small form factor IoT devices. Combining Nichicon’s Small Lithium Titanate Rechargeable Battery (SLB) technology with Atmosic’s ATM33e series of wireless Bluetooth energy harvesting SoCs provides developers with a complete solution that is easy to integrate into wearables and other Bluetooth devices.





One major advantage of Atmosic’s ATM33e is the SoC’s extremely low power consumption. When the ATM33e is combined with SLB series devices, the solution offers extended battery operation in a very small form factor. Additionally, SLB series devices can connect directly to Atmosic’s SoC and be recharged from harvested energy sources without the need for a separate power management unit (PMU). This energy-efficient and highly integrated design reduces Bill-of-Materials (BoM) cost and saves valuable space so developers can create compact designs.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with Nichicon leveraging our energy harvesting technology across a broad range of customer applications,” said Paul Davis, VP of Product Management at Atmosic. “Atmosic’s ATM33e is one of the most powerful and power-efficient Bluetooth 5.3 SoCs on the market. Our customers can use this complete solution to design cost-effective and sustainable IoT devices.”

“Nichicon is deeply committed to reducing the tech industry’s impact on the environment, including the growing problem of battery waste,” said Craig Anderson, President at Nichicon America. “Our partnership with Atmosic marks another milestone in creating a more sustainable IoT for generations to come.”

SLB rechargeable batteries support a high number of charge and discharge cycles (~25K cycles), low-temperature operation, and superior power density when compared with typical rechargeable batteries. They can easily be charged from various energy harvesting sources, making them particularly well suited to consumer, commercial, and industrial IoT applications. Additionally, by utilizing Lithium Titanium Oxide, SLB devices have superior safety characteristics including the ability to resist combustion from punctures and other forms of damage.

In space constrained applications, the Atmosic ATM33e is available in an ultra-small chip-scale package (CSP). For traditional applications, the ATM33e is also available in 5x5mm and 7x7mm QFN packages. The ATM33e includes an integrated Arm® Cortex®-M33F microcontroller with up to 1536MB of non-volatile memory, and 128KB of RAM.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver the longest battery life for connected devices. The company’s products enable the development of an IoT device ecosystem that gives designers and manufacturers the ability to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing IoT in the Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. This allows Atmosic to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the IoT.

For more information visit www.atmosic.com.

About Nichicon:

Nichicon Corporation, established in 1950, is a prominent Japanese company specializing in electrical components. Since then, Nichicon has grown into one of the world’s leading capacitor manufacturers, renowned for its high-quality products and innovative technologies. Recently, Nichicon introduced its first battery project, the new Nichicon SLB battery. One of Nichicon’s main goals is to promote the SLB in IoT ecosystems as a new and innovative alternative to traditional power sources.

For more information visit www.nichiconbattery.com.

