Ault Alliance Provides Update on $40 Million Financing Arrangement with Ault & Company, Inc.

Ault & Company Has Advanced $17.5 Million to Date Towards Its Agreement to Fund Up to $40 Million Into Ault Alliance





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #175_Million—Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) today provided an update that Ault & Company, Inc., a related party (“Ault & Company”) has advanced and assumed $17.5 million to date towards the previously announced agreement to fund up to $40 million into the Company.

The advancement and assumption to date from Ault & Company of $17.5 million represents approximately $11.6 million of secured promissory notes previously issued by the Company, which have been assumed by Ault & Company, for which the Company has issued term notes to Ault & Company in the same amount, which Ault & Company has agreed to cancel, $4.6 million of loans made by Ault & Company to the Company pursuant to a credit agreement entered into between the parties in June 2023, which Ault & Company has agreed to cancel, and $1.3 million related to 125,000 outstanding shares of the Company’s Series B convertible preferred stock at stated value that Ault & Company has committed to surrendering to the Company for retirement. Pursuant to the agreement entered into between Ault Alliance and Ault & Company, the Company would issue preferred stock and warrants to Ault & Company for these advances and assumptions, which has not occurred to date, as the Company has not received regulatory approval, and which will expire by its terms on September 30, 2023. The Company is committed to completing the agreement in principle and continues to work with the regulatory authorities to find an acceptable solution. Once regulatory approval is obtained as it relates to this initial tranche, Ault & Company anticipates that up to the remaining $22.5 million of commitments will be funded in cash, for a total investment of $40 million.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance and Chief Executive Officer of Ault & Company, stated, “With a $17.5 million advancement over the last few months, we are staking our belief in the intrinsic value of the Company’s assets – from the crane business to the data center, including Bitcoin mining, and key investments under the Ault Venture Group umbrella. With Ault & Company’s intent to invest up to $40 million in total, we are demonstrating Ault & Company’s and its principals’, some of whom are also principals of the Company, dedication, and the vision for the future of the Company. We firmly believe in the Company’s trajectory and the growth potential its diversified holdings.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through its licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.ault.com.

