Aviation Mentors Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode Milestone

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aviation Mentors Podcast, a leading aviation podcast, announced the release of its 100th episode. Launched just over a year ago, hosts Brandon Martini and Carson Vasquez use the platform to teach aviation lessons based on their own experiences and lead discussions with aviation enthusiasts about the latest trends and technologies in the industry. Martini and Vasquez have developed their skills and talents throughout the show, creating engaging content that has earned them a dedicated following.





“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone, and are able to provide an opportunity for aviation enthusiasts to connect and learn,” said Martini. “It feels like yesterday we were just discussing the concept of the Aviation Mentors Podcast and how we can bring this into reality. I can’t believe we have now reached 100 episodes.”

Vasquez added, “Reaching 100 episodes was a huge, huge goal. With a podcast, it’s important to stick to a cadence regardless of what else is taking your time. We never wanted to let down our followers. The fact that we stuck to the schedule and reached our goal despite the times we just did not want to record for whatever reason feels great. Those days actually ended up being our best episodes.“

The Aviation Mentors Podcast has been sponsored by Stratus Financial since day one, and the hosts are grateful for their ongoing support.

Listeners can tune in to hear the hosts discuss a variety of aviation-related topics, including interviews with industry professionals, insights into aviation careers, and tips for navigating the industry.

The Aviation Mentors Podcast has no plans of slowing down, with Martini and Vasquez already looking forward to the next 100 episodes. For aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals alike, the show is a must-listen.

To listen to the Aviation Mentors Podcast’s 100th episode and all previous episodes, visit their website https://www.aviationmentors.com/ or find them on your favorite podcast platform.

About Aviation Mentors

Aviation Mentors is a twice-weekly podcast sponsored by Stratus Financial that is dedicated to creating a space where aviators enjoy a wide range of conversations about all things aviation. Experienced pilots, mentors, and entrepreneurs, Hosts Brandon Martini and Carson Vasquez focus on what matters to you in the aviation industry whether you’re a student pilot, professional pilot, or general aviation enthusiast! For more information or to check out past episodes, visit https://www.aviationmentors.com/.

About Stratus Financial

Established in 2020, Stratus Financial is committed to providing student loans to aspiring student pilots at all levels of experience and training. Created by a group of FAA-Certified Flight and Ground Instructors, Stratus Financial’s firsthand understanding of aviation’s essence drives our commitment to helping pilots realize their dreams. Their dedication goes beyond financial services; we are on a mission to finance aspirations and carve pathways to success. Stratus Financial’s innovative financial solutions echo this commitment, reflecting our dedication to supporting pilots at every stage of their journey. To discover how Stratus Financial is reshaping aviation finance, visit https://stratus.finance/.

