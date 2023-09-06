Award-Winning Actress Viola Davis to Keynote Indeed FutureWorks 2023

Premier Annual Event for Talent Leaders to Explore How Hiring is Changing, How the World Can Work Better, and AI’s Impact in the Labor Market

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Indeed, the #1 job site in the world, returns to host Indeed FutureWorks 2023, an annual industry conference focused on how the world can work better. The event will be held September 20-21 in Atlanta at The Georgia World Congress Center and will also be broadcast live to HR and talent leaders around the world. Registration is now open at IndeedFutureWorks.com.

Indeed FutureWorks 2023 will bring together diverse thinkers, inspirational leaders, and HR peers from all across the globe. During the conference, these industry experts will discuss a wide variety of topics ranging from ever-evolving hiring practices to how the world can work better. Sessions at the event will also cover specific opportunities and challenges arising from the evolution and rapid growth of AI and how AI helps employers hire faster and simpler.

“At Indeed, we help people get jobs. As we look to the future, the labor market will remain tight for years to come. At FutureWorks, we will lead the discussion on how the way we work is evolving, factors influencing workers and employers, and the enormous potential for responsible AI to help the future of work,” said Indeed CEO, Chris Hyams.

This year’s keynote will feature award-winning actress, author, and visionary, Viola Davis, who will sit down with Indeed Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Jensen for a fireside chat titled “Authenticity in the Age of Algorithms.” In this session, the two will share lessons learned and how we can remain human in an increasingly automated world.

In addition to Viola Davis, other guest speakers include:

Haben Girma , Award-winning author, Human Rights lawyer and the first Deafblind Harvard Law graduate, will deliver a talk on “Disability & Innovation: Unlocking the full potential of your team”

William Tincup , President and Editor-at-Large at RecruitingDaily will be part of a panel discussion on "The Changing Pace of Job Seeker Expectations"

President and Editor-at-Large at RecruitingDaily will be part of a panel discussion on “The Changing Pace of Job Seeker Expectations” Corporate Natalie, a social media influencer and co-founder of a virtual assistant business, Expand VA; Faith Popcorn, Founder and CEO of Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve, the futurist marketing consultancy; and Swish Goswami, CEO of Surf, Host of the Track Limits podcast, author, speaker, and investor will participate in a panel discussion on “What Comes After Z? A Futurist Meets a New Generation of Workers”

Indeed executives will take the stage throughout the conference to discuss timely and thought-provoking sessions including:

Chris Hyams , CEO, will deliver a keynote on “The World Can Work Better”

Raj Mukherjee , EVP & GM, Employer and Maggie Hulce , EVP and GM, Job Seeker, will deliver a joint keynote titled "How AI Revolutionizes the Way We Hire"

Chief Economist Svenja Gudell will shed light on the "Five Trends Shaping Today's Evolving Labor Market"

LaFawn Davis , SVP, Environmental, Social, and Governance will share her thoughts on "AI and the Equitable Path Forward"

, SVP, Environmental, Social, and Governance will share her thoughts on “AI and the Equitable Path Forward” Lisa Ramirez , SVP, Operations and Client Success at Indeed, will host a roundtable discussion with attendees about “Overcoming Hiring Challenges Together”

Indeed's Chief People Officer, Priscilla Koranteng , will share insights on "Building Better Work: Lessons from Better Work Award Winners"

, will share insights on “Building Better Work: Lessons from Better Work Award Winners” Joe Sgruletta, Senior Vice President of Sales will deliver a talk on “Paying For Results: Simpler, Faster, More Human Hiring”

With 23 people hired every minute1, Indeed is the strategic talent partner to help employers get to the hire faster and more efficiently. Indeed FutureWorks is open to all HR practitioners, talent acquisition professionals, recruiters, executives, and anyone involved in hiring and the future of work. The full agenda and tickets for both in-person and virtual experiences are available at IndeedFutureWorks.com.

