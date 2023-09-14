Aware Unveils Advanced Automated Workflows to Ignite Collaboration Platforms

Aware’s AI Data Platform transforms digital workplace conversations on any collaboration platform into enterprise workflows that close the gap between analytics and operations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aware, the AI Data Platform for powering enterprise workflow, today announced the launch of its comprehensive automated workflows, designed to supercharge enterprise workflows with AI-powered insights. Powered by the AwareIQ platform and purpose-built machine learning models for digital workplace conversations, these workflows, built on Aware’s Workflow Library, surface and turn actionable insights into actions that seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, as well as Slack and its over 2,600 partner apps, including Atlassian, Zendesk, and Asana.





According to Aware’s Future of Work Research Series, which analyzed over 6 billion collaboration messages, Slack and other collaboration platforms are the hub of the new enterprise workflow. Employees spend approximately 57% of their day using these platforms, sending over 18 trillion messages in 2022—double the volume from the previous year.

“With so much AI hype still focused on the future, Aware’s AI Data Platform is already solving incredibly complex problems and delivering real value to our customers today,” says Kevin Bobowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Aware. “Our accurate, trustworthy machine learning models and Context APIs deliver AI-powered insights into the enterprise workflow, bridging the divide between data analysis and decision making. From ramping up new hires faster, to automating repetitive tasks for a better employee experience, to improving business operations that boost the bottom line, this is the future we’ve been waiting for.”

Aware’s Workflow Library leverages Aware’s targeted, purpose-built Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision (CV) models to analyze workplace communication that are at least 2.9 times more accurate than the leading large language models. The library consists of industry and department-specific rules that examine keywords, themes, topics, sentiment, and toxicity in conversations. Each rule triggers specific, predefined actions based on what matters most to organizations. When activated, real-time notifications are sent directly into collaboration ecosystems. With these workflows, Aware is closing the gap between data analysis and decision making, empowering teams to identify and act on emerging opportunities like never before.

Aware’s Workflow Library has endless applications across the enterprise, with thousands of pre-defined workflows helping departments to cover a range of initiatives.

Experience Management (EX): Surface insights from the voice of the employee and the voice of the customer to improve the experience for customers and employees alike.

“Aware’s AI-Powered Workflows are made possible by our ability to ingest and normalize unstructured digital workplace conversations at scale across the organization,” says Debasish Biswas, Chief Technology Officer at Aware. “Then this data enters our core Enrichment subsystem within our Intelligent Data Fabric which streams content to the Aware Data Lake that hosts Aware’s purpose-built AI/ML models. Our approach eliminates the challenge of training, refreshing and deploying AI models into production across the enterprise. The outcome? Turn-key AI that is cost effective, secure and responsible for the entire enterprise.”

Conversations are at the heart of every enterprise. Aware’s AI-Powered Data Platform connects workplace conversations across the enterprise and transforms daily conversations into the contextual intelligence leaders need to shape the trajectory of any business. Aware’s natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision (CV) models are purpose-built to understand the unique human context of workplace conversations taking place on Slack, Teams, WebEx by Cisco, Zoom, and WorkJam. Aware equips the world’s most iconic brands to apply that contextual intelligence to solve a broad set of use cases, from Experience Management and Cybersecurity to eDiscovery, supported by platform APIs that connect these insights into existing workflows for over 2,500 different applications. Using Aware, companies can finally combine a meaningful employee experience and enhanced customer experience with the operational rigor needed to thrive in the future of work. Aware was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

