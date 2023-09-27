BeyondSpring and Leading Cancer Center to Present Poster at SITC’s 38th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using a groundbreaking technology platform for drug discovery and developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs, today announced the presentation of a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place on November 3 through 5 in San Diego, CA.

The poster, titled, “​​Immune Activation with Plinabulin Enhances Anti-tumor Response Combining Radiation with Immune Checkpoint Blockade,” will be presented by Dr. Steven H. Lin, MD., Ph.D., physician-scientist, radiation oncologist and professor who specializes in thoracic malignancies at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Additional presentation details are as follows:

Poster Session Date / Time : Saturday, November 4 th , 2023, at 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT

: Saturday, November 4 , 2023, at 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT Location : San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A and B1

: San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A and B1 Type of Presentation : Poster Presentation

: Poster Presentation Abstract No.: 732

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. The Company is advancing its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, as a direct anti-cancer agent in various cancer indications and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Its pipeline also includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets. Additionally, BeyondSpring’s subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, leverages a proprietary targeted protein degradation (TPD) drug discovery platform and has an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Learn more by visiting https://beyondspringpharma.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

