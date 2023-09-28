Biosenta Announces Breakthrough Discovery in Anti-Microbial Efficacy of Tri-Filler™ in Collaboration with Dr. Ian Lewis and Dr. Maen Husein’s Labs

TORONTO and CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biosenta Inc. (“Biosenta” or the “Company”) (CSE: ZRO) is thrilled to announce a pivotal discovery led by Dr. Mehdi Mohammadi Ashani, a Postdoctoral Researcher under the mentorship of Dr. Ian Lewis and Dr. Maen Husein at the University of Calgary. Utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Alberta Centre for Advanced Diagnostics (ACAD), this research has revealed that Tri-Filler™, our flagship product, effectively sterilizes a wide range of microorganisms including:

E. coli and P. aeruginosa (Gram-negative bacteria)

S. aureus and E. faecalis (Gram-positive bacteria)

C. auris and C. albicans (fungi)

We have previously conducted tests on a broad spectrum of bacteria and fungi for various applications such as paint, drywall, and plastic, and the results were highly encouraging. In a more recent development, we applied our product to test its effectiveness against GFP E. coli leading to the discovery of a new phenomenon that introduces an innovative approach to combat bacteria.

Cutting-Edge Collaboration

The discovery is a culmination of the synergistic efforts between Dr. Ian Lewis’ lab, which focuses on metabolic analysis of human pathogens, especially Multidrug-resistant bacteria, and Dr. Maen Husein’s lab, which has been developing environmentally friendly, non-toxic agents against drug-resistant fungus. This groundbreaking research aligns with both labs’ key objectives, including developing rapid diagnostic tools and pioneering new antimicrobial strategies.

Unveiling the Power of Tri-Filler™

Tri-Filler™ has exhibited immense promise in these lab tests. It not only inhibits the growth of diverse pathogens but eradicates them and also has applications in enhancing the material properties of plastics, paints, coatings, and textiles. In addition, Tri-Filler is an effective carbon sink as it uses CO2 in the process of creating the particle.

The Broader Impact

Am Gill, CEO of Biosenta, stated, “This novel discovery takes us from a defensive to an offensive strategy against microbial threats. The technology attracts microbes and effectively kills them. Our Tri-Filler™ technology is not only novel but also a cornerstone in material science.”

About Dr. Mehdi Mohammadi Ashani & Dr. Maen Husein

Dr. Ashani works closely with Dr. Ian Lewis and Dr. Maen Husein, contributing to both academic and practical applications in the field of Infectious Diseases and microbiology, metabolomics and Biomedical device development. Dr. Husein, who first started working on his disinfectant during the COVID-19 pandemic, is exploring other avenues, such as combating drug-resistant fungus and enhancing material properties.

Biosenta’s Continued Commitment

Biosenta remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the material world and confront significant global health and environmental challenges. Our interdisciplinary approach, combining cutting-edge research with practical applications, positions us at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Biosenta

Biosenta Inc., a ground-breaking pioneer in the field of antimicrobial solutions, is on a mission to revolutionize the material world. We develop cutting-edge chemical compounds designed to eliminate harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses for household and industrial uses, while ensuring safety for both humans and the environment. Our aim is to address the escalating global health crisis of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Our ground-breaking approach has birthed two main offerings:

true™ Disinfectant: Our pioneering, broad-spectrum, anti-microbial, dual-action disinfectant is recognized by Health Canada for use in the fight against COVID-19. We designed it to be tough on germs but gentle on humans, causing no irritation or harm. With its long-lasting disinfecting power, it effectively kills bacteria, germs, mold, mildew, and viruses. Our true™ technology leads the charge against the threat of superbug pathogens. Tri-Filler™: Biosenta’s flagship product, Tri-Filler™, symbolizes our commitment to transforming the material world. The “Tri” in Tri-Filler™ represents three key characteristics: Antimicrobial Power: Tri-Filler™ delivers impressive antimicrobial protection, stopping the growth of bacteria, fungi, mold, and viruses. It provides a critical defence against the escalating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) global health crisis. Material Enhancement: Ingeniously engineered by encapsulating calcium hydroxide with calcium carbonate, Tri-Filler™ is a food-grade, bio-compatible solution. With not only imparts antimicrobial properties but also enhances the strength, fire retardancy, and performance of various materials including plastics, paints, coatings, textiles, and cement. It fortifies these materials against forces and stresses that could cause damage or failure. Our accelerated aging tests show that this solution can maintain efficacy for up to an impressive 99 years. Eco-Efficiency: Tri-Filler™ represents a significant stride towards a greener future. By incorporating CO2 in the encapsulation process, Tri-Filler™ aids in reducing CO2 emissions, helping businesses in achieving their sustainability goals.

With potential applications in various industries, Tri-Filler™ can be embedded in drywall, plastic, resin, and paper, providing decades-long protection against mold, fungi, bacteria, and viruses. Its compounds remain active, ensuring long-term protection for buildings, objects such as resin furniture, carpet rubber backing, synthetic tufts, and more.

Proudly Canadian, Biosenta is at the forefront of reshaping the material world for the better, tackling significant global health and environmental challenges. We are committed to making the world a safer and healthier place.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), including forward-looking statements relating to: anticipated production rates and continuity of production for TrifillerTM, potential for improving Trifiller’s performance in industrial applications, use of TrifillerTM as a carbon sink, the potential shelf life of TrifillerTM, TrifillerTM being effective in inhibiting the growth of both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and fungi targeting C.auris infections in hospital and clinic settings, further investigation by the University of Calgary, future publication of results, assembling of a bench-scale unit capable of producing TrifillerTM in more significant amounts to be used for commercial testing and the potential to develop and scale up to a commercial plant, identification of industry partners and entering into agreements with these partners.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, the results expressed in this press release are based on preliminary testing only, are subject to confirmation in further testing, and have not been tested in real-world applications or otherwise outside of a laboratory setting.

Such risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors also include but are not limited to future testing may not yield results as promising as initial results, results of testing in a laboratory setting may not be applicable to real-life settings, assumptions in respect of developing and scaling up to a commercial plant, the ability of Biosenta to fund continued research and development, the availability of industry partners and the ability to successfully negotiate agreements and consummate transactions with them and the ability to be able to further commercialize TrifillerTM. If any such assumptions become incorrect, or such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect the path to continued commercialization of TrifillerTM and, by extension, the Company’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of the Company’s common shares could decline, perhaps materially.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

