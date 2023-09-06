Biosenta builds on partnership with AMPAK to test and commercialize Tri-Filler™

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biosenta Inc. (“Biosenta” or the “Company”) listed on the CSE (CSE: ZRO) is pleased to announce the next level of partnership with AMPAK Inc. and the University of Calgary. The new Agreement will see Tri-Filler™ being tested in plastics at AMPAK Inc. facilities with an eye to commercialization.

Further to the announcement of the partnership on September 24th, 2020, AMPAK Inc. has signed a new agreement with Biosenta and the University of Calgary that will go through to May 2025. The agreement includes funding research intended to develop and prove Tri-Filler™ for use in plastics. AMPAK Inc. will also be concurrently developing processes for use of Tri-Filler™ in its own production facilities.

“The new agreement is in response to the successful results of the Tri-Filler™ research conducted by the University of Calgary” said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta. “This would make AMPAK Inc. the first company to have antimicrobial components in the production of plastic materials”.

AMPAK Inc. is proud to have been the first Industry research partner to commit to this project. “We are excited to be on the forefront of research in the development of our products with Tri-Filler™. This will be a game changer in the production of plastic materials and human health” said Salvatore Nicastro, President of AMPAK Inc.

Biosenta continues discussions with additional industry partners in cement and paint, to leverage this innovation and test Tri-Filler™ in their production processes in addition to AMPAK Inc.

About Biosenta

Biosenta Inc., a ground-breaking pioneer in the field of antimicrobial solutions, is on a mission to revolutionize the material world. We develop cutting-edge chemical compounds designed to eliminate harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses for household and industrial uses, while ensuring safety for both humans and the environment. Our aim is to address the escalating global health crisis of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Our ground-breaking approach has birthed two main offerings:

true™ Disinfectant: Our pioneering, broad-spectrum, anti-microbial, dual-action disinfectant is recognized by Health Canada for use in the fight against COVID-19. We designed it to be tough on germs but gentle on humans, causing no irritation or harm. With its long-lasting disinfecting power, it effectively kills bacteria, germs, mold, mildew, and viruses. Our true™ technology leads the charge against the threat of superbug pathogens. Tri-Filler™: Biosenta’s flagship product, Tri-Filler™, symbolizes our commitment to transforming the material world. The “Tri” in Tri-Filler™ represents three key characteristics: Antimicrobial Power: Tri-Filler™ delivers impressive antimicrobial protection, preventing the regrowth of bacteria, fungi, mold, and viruses. It provides a critical defence against the escalating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) global health crisis. Material Enhancement: Ingeniously engineered by encapsulating calcium hydroxide with calcium carbonate, Tri-Filler™ is a food-grade, bio-compatible solution. It not only imparts antimicrobial properties but also enhances the strength, fire retardancy, and performance of various materials including plastics, paints, coatings, textiles, drywall and concrete. It fortifies these materials against forces and stresses that could cause damage or failure. Our accelerated aging tests show that this solution can maintain efficacy for up to an impressive 99 years. Eco-Efficiency: Tri-Filler™ represents a significant stride towards a greener future. By incorporating CO2 in the encapsulation process, Tri-Filler™ aids in reducing CO2 emissions, helping businesses in achieving their sustainability goals.

Proudly Canadian, Biosenta is at the forefront of reshaping the material world for the better, tackling significant global health and environment challenges. We are committed to making the world a safer and healthier place.

About AMPAK Inc

Ampak is a leading manufacturer with over 60 years of valued experience committed to producing high quality bottles, jars, caps and packaging components made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP). Ampak services a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical-nutraceutical, industrial and automotive, and health and beauty. Ampak has manufacturing plants and distribution centers located across Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), including forward-looking statements relating the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. If any such risks actually occur, they could impact the potential for discussion, agreement or completion of the Transaction and/or materially adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of the Company’s common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For further information please contact:

