Bioventus to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that Tony Bihl, interim chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.bioventus.com and will be available for replay on that site following the event.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Investor and Media Contact:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
[email protected]

