Bird Global Appoints H. Joseph Prodan as CFO

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the appointment of H. Joseph (Joe) Prodan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 30, 2023. Mr. Prodan succeeds Michael Washinushi, following his recent appointment to Interim CEO.





“I am delighted to welcome Joe as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Washinushi. “His deep expertise in running the finance function at both public and private companies paired with his strategic mindset and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Bird’s values and vision for the future. I am confident that Joe will play an instrumental role as we continue to build a self-sustaining company for the long-term.”

Most recently, Mr. Prodan served as CFO of Flexiti, a technology company providing buy now, pay later solutions. Previously, Mr. Prodan served as CFO of TeraGo Networks and Mobilicity, where he was responsible for overseeing the finance, human resources and legal functions. He also spent four years serving as CFO of SiriusXM Canada. He currently serves on the board of directors of NamSys, Inc. (TSX-V: CTZ). Mr. Prodan holds a Bachelors in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a certified public accountant.

“I am honored to join Bird, a company known for its innovation and a true pioneer in micromobility. I look forward to working closely with Michael, the board, and the entire leadership team to support Bird’s path to profitability,” said Prodan.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “intend,” “demonstrate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “should,” and “likely” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other factors may cause Bird’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and such factors are discussed in Bird’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent reports filed by Bird with the SEC. Copies of Bird’s filings with the SEC may be obtained at the “SEC Filings” section of Bird’s website at www.bird.co or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Bird is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by the federal securities laws. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for Bird to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

