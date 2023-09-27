Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.

Under the terms of the multi-faceted, multi-year agreement, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has engaged Blue Mantis to deliver a complete range of IT, cloud and cybersecurity services through its distribution and technology partners to the portfolio of Kraft Group businesses to meet their current and future technology requirements.

As part of the agreement, Blue Mantis will receive in-stadium digital signage and will have the opportunity to leverage the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium logos to create content to support its prospecting, marketing and sales efforts. Blue Mantis and its technology partners will also have the opportunity to engage with businesses and high-level executives on-site at Gillette Stadium during events year-round. Additionally, the company will have a dedicated suite featuring a board room to be used for clients, prospects and partner meetings.

“Blue Mantis is thrilled and honored to partner with Kraft Sports + Entertainment to modernize and protect the digital assets of Gillette Stadium and the various Kraft Group businesses,” said Josh Dinneen, President, Blue Mantis. “We’ve long admired the Kraft Group. It is a world-class organization that has attained incredible success on the field, in entertainment and in business. As an in-stadium sponsor, we now have a highly visible and versatile platform to further raise awareness for the Blue Mantis brand and deliver business opportunities for our technology partners.”

“Blue Mantis is an ideal technology partner for Kraft Sports + Entertainment,” said Michael Israel, Chief Information Officer, The Kraft Group. “The firm brings a 30-year track record of success in helping businesses innovate, mitigate and defend against advanced cyber threats and stay ahead of the digital revolution. We look forward to working with Blue Mantis and its partners to further strengthen the Kraft Group businesses.”

Israel will join Blue Mantis executives, customers and partners next month at Cloudscape 2023, participating in a panel discussion on How to Lead a Successful Cloud Transformation: Insights and Advice from Top CIOs.

Working through a select group of technology partners, Blue Mantis will deliver award-winning solutions to the Kraft Group businesses in the following areas:

Microsoft Licensing and Application Development

Enterprise Endpoint Protection (Anti-Virus/Malware)

Data Protection and Governance

Managed Network Security/Compliance

Remote Access and Compliance

Enterprise Backup and Data Protection

Blue Mantis offers a broad portfolio of digital technology services across seven core competencies: Managed Services, Cybersecurity & Risk Management, Cloud, Carrier Services, Modern Workspace, Networking, and Datacenter Modernization. The company has received numerous industry accolades over the years, most recently being named as one of the top MSPs in the United States for technical expertise and revenue growth by Channel Futures. Additionally, the Channel Company’s CRN recently named Blue Mantis to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list of top solutions providers.

About Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of The Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has set the standard for delivering world-class concerts and sporting events to the people of New England for more than 20 years.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a leading strategic digital technology services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.

