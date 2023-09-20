BostonGene to Showcase Integrated Approach to Precision Medicine at the 82nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association

Presentations demonstrate the need for molecular and immune profiling to make evidence-based treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-based molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it will participate in the 82nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA). The event, to be held at Pacific Convention Plaza Yokohama from September 21 – September 23, focuses on all aspects of cancer research, including basic, clinical and translational research into the etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. BostonGene will also exhibit in booth 56.





BostonGene will deliver presentations demonstrating the integration of our innovative solutions encompassing multiple AI-based molecular and immune profiling techniques that analyze the tumor, tumor microenvironment, and immune system to comprehensively understand each patient’s disease.

“We look forward to presenting our emerging technologies and novel insights into the molecular underpinnings of cancer at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “These presentations reflect our intense focus on deep molecular and immune profiling, novel technologies, and analytics to positively impact patient care.”

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation can be found below:

English Oral Sessions



Peripheral blood immunoprofiling reveals five distinct immunotypes with implications for cancer immunotherapy selection



Date and time: Thursday, September 21 | 13:40 – 14:55



Location: Room 9



Speaker: Nathan Fowler, MD, BostonGene

Development and refinement of functional gene expression signatures for characterization of transcriptomic data



Date and time: Friday, September 22 | 9:00 – 10:15



Location: Room 6



Speaker: Patrick Clayton, PhD, BostonGene

A prognostic tumor microenvironment (TME) molecular classification system for basal-like breast cancer



Date and time: Saturday, September 23 | 9:00 – 10:15



Location: Room 11



Speaker: Zlata Polyakova, PhD, BostonGene Japan

Immunohistochemistry prognostic and predictive biomarkers correlate with RNA-seq expression values in solid carcinomas



Date and time: Saturday, September 23 | 13:30 – 14:45



Location: Room 12



Speaker: Shiotsu Yukimasa, PhD, BostonGene Japan

Poster Sessions

Helenus: A machine learning algorithm for cancer cell (CC) gene expression deconvolution from bulk RNA-seq



Date and time: Friday, September 22 | 16:30 – 17:15



Location: Room P



Speaker: Zlata Polyakova, PhD, BostonGene Japan

Analytical validation of a liquid biopsy (LB) test using cell-free circulating tumor DNA for mutational profiling



Date and time: Saturday, September 23 | 16:00 – 17:15



Location: Room P



Speaker: Patrick Clayton, PhD, BostonGene

Click here to learn more and to register for the 82nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association.

BostonGene recently announced a collaboration with Hokkaido University Hospital to drive the discovery, validation and implementation of a groundbreaking stratification protocol for HER2-positive breast cancer patients.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce the overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

Contacts

Media:

BostonGene



Erin O’Reilly



+1-617-283-2285



[email protected]