Bullhorn Promotes Jonathan Bedard to Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bullhorn, the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting organizations transform their businesses, has promoted Jonathan Bedard to Chief Marketing Officer. Based in Boston, Bedard will oversee Bullhorn’s global marketing organization, including product marketing, demand generation, content, operations, and creative. Bedard has a long history of helping organizations scale while building high-performing teams.

Since joining Bullhorn almost five years ago, Bedard has built and led a world class team of product marketing professionals responsible for managing go-to-market activities across a global product portfolio and developing growth strategies in new and existing markets. Bullhorn has achieved record growth during his tenure. Under Bedard’s leadership, the company launched Bullhorn One, integrated multiple acquisitions into its go-to-market strategy, and accelerated company growth in the light industrial and healthcare staffing industries.

Prior to joining Bullhorn, Bedard spent over fifteen years working in marketing, business development, and strategy roles at high growth organizations, including athenahealth, Tradeshift, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. He started his career in the financial management training program at General Electric. Bedard holds a B.A. in economics from Colgate University where he was a Fulbright Scholarship recipient.

“I am thrilled to expand my role at Bullhorn as Chief Marketing Officer,” said Bedard. “We have a tremendous opportunity to partner with staffing agencies to unlock the full potential of technology for their business growth. I am excited to lead our amazing marketing team in fueling Bullhorn’s growth and creating exceptional experiences for our customers in 2023 and beyond.”

“Jon has built an amazing team and has truly transformed the product marketing organization at Bullhorn while driving some highly strategic corporate initiatives,” said founder and CEO Art Papas. “Jon is the ideal marketing leader for Bullhorn’s next phase of growth as we build a billion dollar revenue company.”

