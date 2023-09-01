Call of Dragons Ushers in Season 2, Introducing Two New Characters, Updated In-Game Content, and a Host of New Challenges

An icy wind is blowing and new dangers await you in the land of Belleron. Warriors of Tamaris, raise your swords once more! The fate of both realms lies within your hands!

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Farlight Games — the creative minds behind the hugely popular RPG Dislyte — is thrilled to announce the start of Season 2 in the hit fantasy conquest game Call of Dragons , available on PC and mobile. Kicked off with a full season reset, players can now jump into the action and enjoy a host of new content, including a new playable hero, a powerful new Artifact, and a new gameplay mode.

Call of Dragons blends high fantasy themes with intense, real-time strategy combat on a massive, infinitely zoomable battlefield. Fortify your village, raise your army, and set forth with a fleet of powerful fire-breathing Behemoths to take control of surrounding kingdoms or build alliances with other players.

Watch the Season 2 trailer here:

YouTube | Download

What’s New in Season 2:

Meet Theodore: A heavily armored knight of the League of Order, Theodore is a high-ranking hero and recently embellished with the name of Consul of Aurion!

A heavily armored knight of the League of Order, Theodore is a high-ranking hero and recently embellished with the name of Consul of Aurion! Meet Forondil: A druid by lineage and a warrior at heart, Forondil is a wartorn outcast who uses his shapeshifting ability to create his own destiny. He is tasked with carrying our surveillance missions, supporting reinforcements from Tamaris, while keeping an eye on the mysterious Fourth Plague.

A druid by lineage and a warrior at heart, Forondil is a wartorn outcast who uses his shapeshifting ability to create his own destiny. He is tasked with carrying our surveillance missions, supporting reinforcements from Tamaris, while keeping an eye on the mysterious Fourth Plague. Featherweight: A new Artifact presents itself as an unassuming Forest Eagle Feather, but its beauty belies its true power: the Oath of Stormpeak. This powerful talisman is best suited for use by Cavalry Heroes and is used to summon an exact clone of your Legion that deals 90% damage but takes a whopping 1600% of enemy damage.

A new Artifact presents itself as an unassuming Forest Eagle Feather, but its beauty belies its true power: the Oath of Stormpeak. This powerful talisman is best suited for use by Cavalry Heroes and is used to summon an exact clone of your Legion that deals 90% damage but takes a whopping 1600% of enemy damage. Prove Yourself: In Season 2, Call of Dragons welcomes the Proving Grounds, a new gameplay mode where Alliance team members can band together to capture ancient Ancestor Statues by defeating Dwarven Guardians and other Alliance players while scoring points in the process.

In Season 2, Call of Dragons welcomes the Proving Grounds, a new gameplay mode where Alliance team members can band together to capture ancient Ancestor Statues by defeating Dwarven Guardians and other Alliance players while scoring points in the process. Fog of War: In the spirit of the new season, each player account will undergo a full season reset, which includes the disbanding of Alliances from Season 1. Former Alliance teammates will be findable for seven days, during which time they can band together once more for Season 2 camaraderie!

More about Call of Dragons

Call of Dragons features a roster of unique, fantasy-themed heroes and factions in an expansive and visually stunning setting. Complete quests and missions to unlock magical “Artifact Skills” to power up your hero and let the real fun begin with a myriad of different strategies you can employ, like invisibility during battle. Encounter gigantic Behemoths throughout the land of Tamaris, such as the Giant Bear, where you’ll need to utilize your hard-earned skills and tame the wild beast. Once you’ve slain these beats around the world, you’ll be able to take advantage of their skills and deploy them in battle.

Merging rich high-fantasy lore with deeply integrated PVP mechanics, Call of Dragons is an experience as legendary as the dragons themselves. Fortune favors the curious, rewarding exploration with collectibles hidden in every corner. Explore villages to unlock mini-games, discover side quests, and find Song Fragments, shattered pieces of ancient melodies that tell the tale of Tamaris’ history, and build out the game’s rich storylines.

Developed by LEGOU Games and published by Farlight Games , Call of Dragons is now available and free to play on PC and mobile iOS and Android mobile platforms. Learn more and follow game updates on the official website .

Follow Call of Dragons on Facebook and YouTube , and join the community on Discord .

A full press kit containing screenshots, logos, trailers, and key art is available here:

https://uberstrategist.link/Call-Of-Dragons-Pkit

About Farlight Games

Headquartered in Singapore, Farlight Games is a newly established game publishing company and the global publishing brand of Lilith Games, the creator of Rise of Kingdoms, AFK Arena, and several other titles. The establishment of Farlight Games marks a leap forward in our pursuit of delivering local experiences to our players. We strive to offer the best games to our gamers in the world. In 2022, we published Dislyte under the Farlight Games brand, and it has since been available in more than 200 countries with over 1.2 million downloads within the first week of launch. More upcoming games, including Farlight 84, Boom Party, and many others, will be released soon.

PRESS CONTACT