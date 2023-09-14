CalmWave Appoints Howard Wilson, CFO of PagerDuty, to Board of Advisors

Advisory Board of Esteemed Clinicians and ICU Physicians Expands with Addition of World-Class Tech Executive

Health Tech Leader Leverages “Transparent AI” to Solve Alarm Fatigue and Improve Staff Retention

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CalmWave, the company leveraging AI to gauge hospitals’ Operations Health to improve nurse retention and patient outcomes by reducing alarm fatigue in intensive care units, today announced the appointment of Howard Wilson, CFO of PagerDuty, to the company’s Board of Advisors. Wilson is a highly regarded technology leader who has played an integral role in building and scaling PagerDuty and the company’s AI-powered Operations Cloud platform. Wilson’s appointment to the advisory board marks its expansion beyond world-class subject matter expert clinicians to include renowned IT and Operations leaders.









“Howard is a champion of innovation and understands the big picture from an IT Operations and CFO perspective. I had the privilege of working closely with him at PagerDuty on Operations Health for Enterprise IT, an initiative focused on utilizing PagerDuty’s substantial dataset of IT Operations data to objectively improve employee retention for our largest customers. That effort is analogous to what we are doing at CalmWave for Healthcare. We are solving an intractable problem that no one has been able to solve in 50 years – all based on data and leveraging our transparent AI,” said Ophir Ronen, Founder and CEO, CalmWave. “We are thrilled to welcome Howard to our advisory board and look forward to benefiting from his decades of experience as we address alarm fatigue and eliminate non-actionable alarms, bringing us to more stable and quieter ICUs.”

“CalmWave’s approach to AI and their focus on ‘transparent’ AI are crucial to solve the problem of alarm fatigue at scale,” said Wilson. “Using that underlying data to objectively improve nurse retention is a wonderful use case for Operations Health. Ophir deeply understands data in a way that few do and has the ability to see and solve multi-disciplinary problems that aren’t immediately apparent. I look forward to working with Ophir and the team as they roll out their best-in-class solution.”

Wilson brings expertise in driving strategic execution and a deep understanding of software and services. As CFO at PagerDuty, he leads the company’s internal and strategic execution, driving the company’s scaling initiatives. Prior to his current role, Wilson served as PagerDuty’s Chief Commercial Officer, leading efforts to empower decision-making and provide ongoing customer value from the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.

CalmWave recently announced its “Transparent AI” platform to support mission-critical decision making in the ICU. CalmWave’s transparent AI ingests hospital data in real-time and provides clinicians with a holistic view of the information to make the most informed decisions regarding alarm management and patient care. CalmWave’s transparent AI approach reduces non-actionable alarms by as much as 83 percent1 when compared to the same number of manual alarm limit adjustments.

About CalmWave

Calmwave’s mission is to improve the lives of patients and providers objectively, starting with eliminating non-actionable alarms which leads to more stable and quieter ICUs. Alarm fatigue, which is endemic in the modern healthcare system, causes great stress for providers, their patients, and their families, ultimately impacting patient outcomes and staff retention. The CalmWave transparent AI platform remediates alarm fatigue, improves staff retention, and transforms Operations Health through data science and AI. CalmWave is the fastest company to go from inception to funding at the AI2 Incubator, a startup incubator at the Allen Institute for AI (AI2). Headquartered in Seattle, CalmWave has raised a pre-seed round led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and the co-founders of PagerDuty. Visit CalmWave.ai for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 83% reduction based on retrospective alarm analysis of hospital data.

